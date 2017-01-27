Home / Latest News /
Police: Shot fired at Little Rock discount store employee during robbery
This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A gunman fired a shot at a Little Rock discount store employee as she ran toward the back of the building during a robbery, police say.
The cashier said the would-be robber entered the Dollar General at 9500 Satterfield Drive around 8:34 p.m. Wednesday and began yelling, “Where’s my money?”
That worker then jumped over the counter and ran toward the back of the business, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
A single gunshot was fired in her direction as she ran, the victim told authorities.
During the attempted robbery, three witnesses, including a supervisor at the Dollar General store, ran out the door to a location across the street.
The supervisor said she observed the would-be robber entering a vehicle and fleeing east on Rodney Parham Road.
The assailant was described as a black male who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a large black parka, a black skull cap, blue jeans and red tennis shoes at the time.
No items were reported stolen from the discount store.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Shot fired at Little Rock discount store employee during robbery
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
titleist10 says... January 27, 2017 at 12:24 p.m.
Black thugs continue to set role models for the young
( permalink | suggest removal )
cableguy says... January 27, 2017 at 12:27 p.m.
Family Dollar and Dollar General should be sued into bankruptcy for putting these workers in imminent danger(high crime neighborhoods) without armed security. Those stores get robbed weekly if not daily in LR.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.