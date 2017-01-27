Police: Shot fired at Little Rock discount store employee during robbery

A gunman fired a shot at a Little Rock discount store employee as she ran toward the back of the building during a robbery, police say.

The cashier said the would-be robber entered the Dollar General at 9500 Satterfield Drive around 8:34 p.m. Wednesday and began yelling, “Where’s my money?”

That worker then jumped over the counter and ran toward the back of the business, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A single gunshot was fired in her direction as she ran, the victim told authorities.

During the attempted robbery, three witnesses, including a supervisor at the Dollar General store, ran out the door to a location across the street.

The supervisor said she observed the would-be robber entering a vehicle and fleeing east on Rodney Parham Road.

The assailant was described as a black male who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a large black parka, a black skull cap, blue jeans and red tennis shoes at the time.

No items were reported stolen from the discount store.