Friday, January 27, 2017, 5:54 p.m.

Police: Highway department maintenance site in North Little Rock burglarized

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:59 p.m.

A maintenance site affiliated with the state Highway and Transportation Department was burglarized Thursday morning in North Little Rock, police say.

According to a report, responding officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to a burglary at the site at 801 Eureka Gardens Road.

When employees came to work around 6 a.m. to a building on site, they noticed that two locks had been cut from filing cabinets where work vehicle keys were stored, a worker told authorities.

Two more locks were later found cut from a desk drawer, the report noted.

Police said they found no signs of forced entry into a building, though a hole was seen cut through two sections of fencing along Interstate 40.

The report listed about $10 from a change jar as being stolen from the location.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

