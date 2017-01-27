Home / Latest News /
Police: Highway department maintenance site in North Little Rock burglarized
This article was published today at 3:59 p.m.
A maintenance site affiliated with the state Highway and Transportation Department was burglarized Thursday morning in North Little Rock, police say.
According to a report, responding officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to a burglary at the site at 801 Eureka Gardens Road.
When employees came to work around 6 a.m. to a building on site, they noticed that two locks had been cut from filing cabinets where work vehicle keys were stored, a worker told authorities.
Two more locks were later found cut from a desk drawer, the report noted.
Police said they found no signs of forced entry into a building, though a hole was seen cut through two sections of fencing along Interstate 40.
The report listed about $10 from a change jar as being stolen from the location.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Highway department maintenance site in North Little Rock burglarized
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.