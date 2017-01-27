AT THE POST

DAY 9 OF 57

THURSDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE N/A

THURSDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $1,971,094

THURSDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $251,256

TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:25 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:40 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn Nationals, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 7:10 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 8:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY’S STARS

Ramon Vazquez and Federico Villafranco, the leading jockey and trainer during the meet, extended their leads in the jockey and trainer standings. Vazquez won three races to extend his season total to 13 victories in 52 starts. Villafranco won three races to extend his lead to nine victories in 28 starts. Vazquez and Villafranco teamed up to win the second, fifth and sixth races. They won the second race with Kelly Belly Kid, winning by 1/2 a length over Lost Shakerof Salt. Kelly Belly Kid’s winning time was 1:12.94 in the 6-furlong race and paid $5.40 to win, $3.80 to place and $3.00 to show. In the fifth race, By Golly It’s a Cat won by three lengths over Detroit Cowboy. By Golly It’s a Cat’s winning time was 1:10.92 in the 6-furlong race and paid $5, $3.60 and $2.80. In the sixth race, Plum Gorgeous won by 9½ lengths over Stay Spicy. Plum Gorgeous’ winning time in the 6-furlong race was 1:11.83 and paid $14.80, $7.80 and $5.40. Chris Hartman was the winning trainer in the eighth and ninth races when Alsvid and Far Out Kailee won the last two races. Alsvid won the eighth race by 1 length over Sharp Art, winning the 6-furlong race in 1:10.52 and paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10. Far Out Kailee won the ninth race by 9 lengths over The Rouge Diesel, winning the 1 1/16-mile race in 1:44.14 and paying $6.80, $3.80 and $2.80.

PETROV TO SOUTHWEST

Petrov will make his next start in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20, co-owner/trainer Ron Moquett said Thursday. Petrov was defeated by 5¼ lengths by Uncontested in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 16. The 1- 1/16-mile Southwest Stakes is the second of Oaklawn’s four Kentucky Derby prep races, which include the $900,000 Rebel Stakes on March 18 and $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15. “I think you should always do that before you say for sure what’s up, because the last thing I want to do is tell somebody I’m doing something and then find out there’s a four-horse field for equal money somewhere else,” Moquett said. “I want to run here in this series. I’ve got a bunch of reasons I want to do well here.” Moquett said he’s “looking at this weekend” to breeze Petrov for the first time since the Smarty Jones. After a debut victory Nov. 12 at Churchill Downs, Petrov finished second in the $100,000 King’s Swan Stakes on Dec. 2 at Aqueduct in his only other start at 2. Uncontested is also pointing to the Southwest Stakes, trainer Wayne Catalano said.

THOMPSON’S COMEBACK?

Two-time Oaklawn riding champion Terry Thompson said Thursday morning he’s been getting on horses for more than a week in preparation for a return. Thompson, 45, hasn’t ridden since Aug. 13, the final day of the Prairie Meadows meet. Thompson said he decided to “regroup” and take “a little break” from riding, adding he has been “in and out” of Hot Springs the last few months, traveled extensively (Bahamas, Florida, New Mexico and Hawaii) and hired a new agent, Tony King, who represented Jon Court several years ago. “I’m going to ride at the meet,” Thompson said. Thompson has 611 career victories at Oaklawn, including 32 stakes, according to Equibase, racing’s official data-gathering organization. He captured riding titles in 2009 and 2010. But Thompson’s production in Hot Springs has fallen dramatically the past four years. He won only seven races in 2016, after opting not to ride in the fall of 2015 at Remington Park. Thompson has 3,206 career victories since 1993.

FINAL FURLONG

Multiple-stakes winner Smack Smack worked a half mile in :50 after the renovation break Thursday morning for trainer Don Von Hemel. Von Hemel said he is pointing the 6-year-old gelding for the $500,000 Razorback Handicap on Feb. 20. Smack Smack finished second in the $125,000 Fifth Season Stakes on Jan. 13. … Seven older fillies and mares are entered in Saturday’s $125,000 American Beauty Stakes: Super Saks, D R C’s Pretty Sky, A Gala Day, Eurodevilwoman, Wheatfield, Marquee Miss and Athena. Jazzy Time, third in the $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes on Oct. 8 at Santa Anita, is scheduled to make his 4-year-old debut in Saturday’s sixth race, a third-level allowance sprint.