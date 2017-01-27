Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Malibubu in the third

BEST BET Suddenbreakingnews in the seventh

LONG SHOT Jerrid in the eighth

THURSDAY’S RESULTS XXXX

MEET 27-72 (37.5 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

HONOUR CAMP** was caught inside the final yards in two second-place finishes last season at Oaklawn, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career. He is strictly the one to catch. BLUEGRASS SPRINGS finished 2016 with a strong turf-sprint finish at Indiana, and the class dropper shows three quick local works. He is a logical stalk and pounce threat. QUICK SAND raced competitively at a higher class level last season at Oaklawn, and he is reunited with veteran rider Jon Court.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Honour Camp;Felix;Mason;3-1

2 Bluegrass Springs;Pompell;Klopp;5-2

5 Quick Sand;Court;Frazee;5-1

1 Captain Payback;St Julien;Caldwell;10-1

7 Royal Dehere;Johnson;Vance;8-1

1a Valid Decision;Birzer;Creighton;10-1

6 Profluent;Sanjur;Campbell;10-1

4 Storm Haze;Cannon;Hartman;8-1

8 Razorback Red;Santana;Moquett;7-2

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

TERIAT*** contested a rapid pace before tiring in a deceptively good fifth-place finish at Hawthorne. He is taking a significant drop into a state-bred claimer and figures to be difficult to catch. DAREANDAPRAYER is an unraced runner with a speedy pedigree, and he is showing several good works for his debut. VESTED CREEK has not raced since April, but he easily owns the field’s fastest Beyer figures. He is wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Teriat;Felix;Mason;9-2

10 Dareandaprayer;BQuinonez;Martin;5-1

1 Vested Creek;Canchari;Witt;7-2

3 Carson’s Storm;Wethey;Rowland;20-1

2 Flagon;Hill;McBride;12-1

11 Whistlin Wesley;Corbett;Martin;10-1

9 Hanalei Surf Dog;Kennedy;Anderson;5-1

8 J.E.’s Handmedown;Rodriguez;Whited;12-1

4 Delta Chance;Perez;Puhl;15-1

6 Reverend Don;Court;Petalino;15-1

12 Promising Shoes;Franco;Hornsby;8-1

7 Harbor Bill;Laviolette;Smith;20-1

3 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $15,000

MALIBUBU**** is moving up a condition after a clear victory at Churchill, and his subsequent works in southern Louisiana are encouraging. He also races for high percentage trainer Brad Cox for the first time. DUSTEM CAROLINA has finished second in three consecutive optional claiming races at Hawthorne, while earning Beyer figures that are slightly best in the field. MRS. PEDICARIS finished second at this level at Remington after a long layoff, and two races last winter at Oaklawn were good performances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Malibubu;Court;Cox;5-2

9 Dustem Carolina;Sanjur;Contreras;10-1

7 Mrs. Pedicaris;Canchari;Von Hemel;9-2

11 Mango’s Muse;Osorio;Mason;4-1

8 R Nanalee;Clawson;Hale;12-1

4 Baby Not Tonight;Perez;Puhl;15-1

5 Flashy Ruthie;Felix;Hellman;6-1

3 Betruetoyourschool;Ulloa;DiVito;15-1

10 Realta Ean;De La Cruz;Lynn;15-1

2 Fervent;Loveberry;Lauer;20-1

6 Relentless Dear;LQuinonez;Prather;8-1

4 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

LONGSHOT RUN** made a sustained rally while caught wide in a fifth-place debut at Churchill. She is dropping in class, has a route pedigree and figures to show marked improvement. DELILAH has rallied from far back in consecutive second-place finishes at Turfway and Churchill, and she has earned the fastest Beyer figures to become the deserved favorite. ITASCA FALLS finished in the money in her last four races at Remington, and the Oklahoma-bred filly has sprinters speed and may be the controlling speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Longshot Run;Hill;McPeek;4-1

3 Delilah;Canchari;Catalano;2-1

8 Itasca Falls;Birzer;Jacquot;7-2

2 Explosive Vacation;Pompell;Klopp;8-1

9 Indian Oaks;Rocco;Williamson;15-1

7 Animauxion;Loveberry;Loy;12-1

6 Four Arches;Corbett;Martin;15-1

1 Poised ‘n Ready;BQuinonez;Riecken;12-1

4 Blushing Reality;Eramia;Raidt;15-1

11 Abby in Pink;Perez;McNair;15-1

10 Kickstart;LQuinonez;Ruiz;20-1

5 Purse $74,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

HANDIWORK** had to overcome traffic problems in a clear late-running victory at Churchill, and he was claimed by sharp connections. The pace should flatter his late run. TAKETOTHESTREETS led past every pole when defeating the top selection Nov. 11 at Churchill. He drew inside and does not have to make the early lead to run a winning race. LUV BANDIT is an old class horse with earnings of nearly $500,000, and he still has good route speed and is dropping to the lowest price of his career.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Handiwork;Landeros;Cox;5-2

2 Taketothestreets;Hill;Gorder;3-1

10 Luv Bandit;St Julien;Caldwell;10-1

8 Awesome Thought;Santana;Lauer;6-1

6 Warden of the West;Pompell;Klopp;8-1

1 Dance Champion;Birzer;Richard;6-1

7 Sumpter;Johnson;Van Meter;20-1

9 Gospel Abe;Corbett;Martin;15-1

11 Francois;Felix;Winebaugh;20-1

4 Port Aggregate;Canchari;Broberg;15-1

5 Memphisinmay;Osorio;Ortiz;30-1

12 Humor;Cannon;Hartman;20-1

6 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $10,000

I SUSPECT TAYLOR** is an unraced filly with good works dating back to July. Trainer Al Cates excels with young horses, and she picks up the leading rider. LITTLERIVERROCK is a first-time starter who has been working 5 furlongs for three months. Trainer Ingrid Mason is another who knows how to win with a first-timer. GLAD YOUR BRASSY hit the board in stronger maiden races last spring at Oaklawn, and his experience may be the difference.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 I Suspect Taylor;Vazquez;Cates;3-1

13 Littleriverrock;Felix;Mason;8-1

10 Glad Your Brassy;Sanjur;Roberts;7-2

14 Explosive Candy;Pompell;Jayaraman;6-1

3 Bittersweet;Kennedy;Anderson;9-2

4 Polish Suspect;McNeil;Hornsby;12-1

5 Sugar Foot Anne;Pompell;Compton;10-1

6 Stellastellastella;Marquez;Witt;10-1

7 Geris Hand;Gallardo;Caudill;15-1

12 Ristan;Canchari;Carranza;12-1

11 Dancetothebeat;Court;Ives;12-1

1 Reordained;Laviolette;Gonzalez;12-1

2 Sea Pe Win;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

8 Delia’s Mystery;Rodriguez;Sheets;30-1

7 Purse $76,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SUDDENBREAKIGNEWS*** won the Southwest in his first start last winter at Oaklawn. He finished second in the Grade I Arkansas Derby and fifth in the Kentucky Derby. Furthermore, he is a very good finisher in a field with plenty of speed types. FINANCIAL MODELING led past every pole but the last one when third in the Tenacious at Fair Grounds, and the fit front-runner has top connections. KING OF NEW YORK won a fast allowance race in his return to Oaklawn in March, and he was a late-running allowance winner Oct. 8 at Keeneland.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Suddenbreakingnews;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;9-5

5 Financial Modeling;Rocco;Cox;5-2

6 King of New York;Franco;Diodoro;9-2

2 Shotgun Kowboy;Birzer;Trout;3-1

1 For Greater Glory;Santana;Moquett;15-1

7 Abraham;Vazquez;Richard;12-1

4 Hillbilly Royalty;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

1a Brerry;Santana;Moquett;15-1

8 Purse $74,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JERRID* rallied to victory in a career debut at Remington. He is bred to improve at route distances and recorded a bullet 5 furlong work Jan. 13 at Oaklawn. YOUNG AMERICAN finished powerfully in a two-turn maiden victory at Churchill, and he is spotted well after a solid fifth-place stakes showing at Remington. CHIEF KNOW IT ALL has finished third in his past three races at Churchill, and he is a likely pacesetter and threat in his first try around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Jerrid;BQuinonez;Young;15-1

7 Young American;Emigh;McPeek;3-1

4 Chief Know It All;Rocco;Cox;4-1

9 Equator;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

11 Sponsor;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

3 Bubbas Dixie;Laviolette;Von Hemel;6-1

1 Cu Rahy;Eramia;Durham;10-1

10 All Right;Hill;Ortiz;10-1

8 P C Cowboy;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

2 Johnny Obvious;Felix;Moquett;12-1

5 Superstyle;St Julien;Petalino;15-1

9 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

TONBO** finished fourth in two “key” route races at Churchill. He is taking a slight class drop, shortening up and should be rallying behind an honest pace. BANKER’S MARK was close to the pace when second in a “key” sprint race at Churchill, and the beaten post-time favorite can make amends for a winning team. HARD TO STOP contested the pace while caught wide in a second-place finish at Turfway, and the presence of Ricardo Santana provides confidence.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Tonbo;Hill;Ortiz;10-1

2 Banker’s Mark;Eramia;Moquett;7-2

8 Hard to Stop;Santana;Pitts;6-1

10 Canadian Star;Roman;Lukas;5-1

4 Funny Questions;Rocco;Hobby;12-1

3 Jacob Rocks;Vazquez;Villafranco;4-1

9 Midnight’s Fantasy;Osorio;Richard;8-1

11 Conquest Skedaddle;Franco;Compton;10-1

1 Rip Cord;Landeros;Caster;12-1

5 Legendary Vision;Pompell;Pompell;12-1

6 Reverend Sam;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race is a good trifecta race due to a potential wire-to-wire winner who may be a decent price. The race brings a full field, allowing players to spread out and realistically having a chance at a good score. The 50-cent late Pick-3 begins with a solid favorite, although three horses can be used. The eighth race is ripe for an upset in a field of 11, and the ninth race is wide-open and hopefully finishes off a nice payoff.