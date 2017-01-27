Shots at memorial in Chicago injure 6

CHICAGO — A 12-yearold girl is among six people hurt in a shooting at a memorial in Chicago, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s South Side, police said. Police spokesman Ron Gaines said the girl suffered a grazing head wound and is in stable condition.

Gaines said a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition with gunshot wounds. He said the other victims range in age from 17 to 43 and are in good condition.

Community activist Jedidiah Brown said the shooting took place at a vigil for another victim of gun violence in Chicago. He said the mother of the person being remembered was among those shot.

Police said they were investigating the shooting.