State college roundups

GAC WOMEN

ARKANSAS TECH 77, NW OKLAHOMA STATE 57

Danielle Frachiseur finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Arkansas Tech (14-2, 10-2 Great American Conference) past Northwestern Oklahoma State (6-12, 5-7) in Alva, Okla.

Cheyenne North scored 14 points and Anissa Pounds added 11 more for the Golden Suns.

The Golden Suns jumped out to a 24-10 lead in the first quarter and led 26-18 going into the second. Northwestern Oklahoma pulled within 26-20, but the Golden Suns stretched their lead to more than 10 points again and took a 44-28 halftime lead.

Arkansas Tech led 65-44 at the end of the third quarter and its largest lead was 77-46 with 5:38 to play.

Ashley Pride led Northwestern Oklahoma with 15 points.

SW OKLA. STATE 80,

HARDING 79

Shalie McAlister made her only shot of the game with 19 seconds left, a layup on an inbound play, and Southwestern Oklahoma State (11-6, 7-4) handed Harding (14-3, 11-1) its first loss in Great American Conference play in Weatherford, Okla.

Harding led 60-57 entering the fourth quarter and 76-70 with 2:22 left. But Northwestern Oklahoma tied the game at 78-78 with 1:09 remaining on Tyra Aska’s layup. Sydnie Jones led Harding with a career-high 22 points and added nine rebounds. Caroline Hogue finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 7 blocked shots.

Hailey Tucker scored 19 points for Southwestern Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 85, HENDERSON STATE 81

Hailey Estes scored 25 points, but it was not enough as Henderson State (7-11, 7-5) lost to Oklahoma Baptist (6-12, 3-9) in Shawnee, Okla.

The Reddies never led and have lost three consecutive.

Brittany Branum had 21 points and Pink Jones added 11 more for the Reddies.

Tasha Edge led Oklahoma Baptist with 24 points.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 67, UAM 60

Arkansas-Monticello (7-9, 4-8) had 22 turnovers in a loss at East Central (Okla.) University (5-11, 4-8) in Ada, Okla.

Alexa Adair scored 19 points to lead East Central.

Ayesha Wahid led the Cotton Blossoms with 18 points.

S. NAZARENE 90,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 62

Ouachita Baptist (7-11, 4-8) lost its sixth consecutive game, falling to Southern Nazarene (8-7, 5-6) in Bethany, Okla.

Adrienne Berry scored 18 points for Southern Nazarene. The Crimson Storm led 44-37 at halftime, then pulled away in the third quarter to take a 72-46 lead entering the fourth.

Taylor Bowles led OBU with 16 points.

SE OKLAHOMA STATE 78, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 58

Olivia Potter and Katie Webb each scored 14 points to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State (10-6, 8-4) over Southern Arkansas (5-11, 3-9) in Durant, Okla.

Jasmyn Eckerman led SAU with 14 points. Anna Djedjemel chipped in 10 more for the Muleriders.

GAC MEN

E. CENTRAL (OKLA.) 100, UAM 98

Arkansas-Monticello (14-2, 10-2 Great American Conference) lost for the second consecutive game, falling to East Central (Okla.) (13-5, 9-3) on Thursday in Ada, Okla.

The Boll Weevils started 14-0 this season, but have lost two consecutive to Arkansas Tech on Saturday and then to East Central.

The game was tied 91-91 with 3:40 to play after Derylton Hill’s layup for UAM. But Donovan Halsel’s three-pointer with 2:44 remaining gave East Central a 94-91 lead, an advantage it would not relinquish.

Braxton Reeves led East Central with 32 points. Ishmael Donzo had 20 points and seven rebounds.

UAM was led by Hill’s 27 points. Cobe Goosby finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Karim Mawuenyega added 15 points for the Boll Weevils.

HARDING 83,

SW OKLA. STATE 76

Harding (11-5, 8-4) hit a season-high 15 three-pointers, including 10 in the first-half, and defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State (5-12, 2-9) in Weatherford, Okla.

The Bisons have won four consecutive.

Will Francis led Harding with 18 points, including four three-pointers. Stefan Andelkovic had 17 points and made five three-pointers.

Marquise Champion had a game-high 35 points on 13-of-28 shooting from the floor for Southwestern Oklahoma State. He made nine three-pointers.

ARKANSAS TECH 98,

NW OKLA. STATE 85

Justin Graham scored 24 points on 7-of-7 shooting and Arkansas Tech (12-4, 8-4) defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State (8-9, 4-8) in Alva, Okla.

Arkansas Tech outscored Northwestern Oklahoma State 51-38 in the second half after the game was tied 47-47 at halftime.

The Wonder Boys had five players with at least 11 points. Montrell Williams scored 19 points. Trevin Woods finished with 17 points. Mason Cline added 12 points and Grant Prusator chipped in with 11 points.

Adrian Motley led Northwestern Oklahoma with a game-high 26 points. Zachary Dumas added 22.

HENDERSON STATE 84,

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 75

Chris Hawkins scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Henderson State (12-6, 7-5) earned a victory at Oklahoma Baptist (4-12, 1-11) in Shawnee, Okla.

Ben Marello scored 18 points, Kevin Kozan had 13 points and Kaylon Tappin added 12 points for the Reddies, who trailed 36-35 at halftime. But Henderson State used a 49-39 second-half to put away the Bison.

Kevin Franceshci led the Bison with 20 points. Chandler Rickey had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

S. ARKANSAS 66, SE

OKLAHOMA STATE 65

Tony Aska’s three-point play with 10 seconds left lifted Southern Arkansas (8-10, 6-6) over Southeastern Oklahoma State (8-10, 4-8) in Durant, Okla.

Keeton Tennison scored 15 points to lead the Muleriders, while teammate De’Sean Dockery added 13 more. Aska finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Anton Cook led Southeastern Oklahoma with 19 points. Tyler Lonzie had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

S. NAZARENE 84,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 78

Jhonathan Dunn scored 18 points to lead Southern Nazarene (9-8, 6-5) past Ouachita Baptist (8-8, 6-6) in Bethany, Okla.

Justin McCleary had a game-high 19 points for OBU, which trailed 36-28 at halftime. Mahlon Martin finished with 18 points.

Noah Starkey had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Storm.