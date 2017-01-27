BASKETBALL

NBDL team signs Hagins

Former UALR guard Josh Hagins has a new professional home.

Hagins, who led UALR to a 30-5 record last season and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament, was acquired off waivers by the NBA Development League’s Maine Red Claws on Thursday, a release from UALR said.

Hagins will join the team today. Maine, the D-League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, hosts Greensboro tonight and Saturday.

Hagins finished his UALR career as its third leading scorer with 1,475 points and also ranked in the top five in assists, steals, field goals and three-pointers.

UAFS adds transfer from Wichita State

Arkansas-Fort Smith women’s basketball Coach Elena Lovato announced the signing of forward Ellie Lehne, a transfer from Wichita State.

Lehne, 6-2, is enrolled at UAFS for the spring semester and will play for the Lady Lions next season. She will be a junior next season and is the first member of Lovato’s 2017 recruiting class.

Lehne left Wichita State early last week, according to the Wichita (Kan.) Eagle. Her transfer led to Shockers players meeting with Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright to discuss the program’s atmosphere, according to sources close to the Wichita Eagle. The players boycotted practice Jan. 17, and Coach Jody Adams-Birch sat out last weekend’s games against Bradley and Illinois State. Adams-Birch was relieved of her duties last week after an investigation by Boatright. Linda Hargrove, a former Wichita State coach in 1989-98, is the interim Shockers coach.

Before transferring, Lehne averaged 0.3 points and 0.4 rebounds per game and had one block and one steal while averaging five minutes per game in 10 games. In her freshman season (2015-16), Lehne played in 27 games, including three starts. She averaged 2.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while averaging 11.8 minutes.

FOOTBALL

Fayetteville approves hiring of Dawson

The Fayetteville School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Billy Dawson as the Bulldogs’ football coach Thursday night.

Dawson replaces Bill Blankenship, who resigned earlier this month to take the head coaching job at Owasso, Okla.

Fayetteville is the two-time defending Class 7A state champions and went 12-1 last season.

“It’s the best program in the state and really I think it’s untapped in how big and how far this program can go,” Dawson told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “So I look forward to that and the challenge of that.”

Dawson, 49, is 174-57 in his coaching career. He has won four state championships as a head coach, including three consecutive at Nashville in 2005-07 and last season at Russellville.