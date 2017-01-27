Style: Two many cooks?

Space is more than the final frontier — it’s the first prerequisite when creating a kitchen for more than one cook, writes Eric E. Harrison in Style.

When a designer is designing a kitchen in which two cooks will be cooking, “The biggest thing is just space. You have to have it,” says Bill Wrape, owner of Distinctive Kitchens & Baths on Rebsamen Park Road in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood.

See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for tips on designing a kitchen for two cooks.