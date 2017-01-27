Home /
Style: Two many cooks?
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
Space is more than the final frontier — it’s the first prerequisite when creating a kitchen for more than one cook, writes Eric E. Harrison in Style.
When a designer is designing a kitchen in which two cooks will be cooking, “The biggest thing is just space. You have to have it,” says Bill Wrape, owner of Distinctive Kitchens & Baths on Rebsamen Park Road in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood.
See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for tips on designing a kitchen for two cooks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Two many cooks?
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.