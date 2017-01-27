Success with No. 5 Alabama goal for Arkansas gymnasts

FAYETTEVILLE -- If No. 23 Arkansas is going to continue its modest regular season winning streak over No. 5 Alabama, the Razorbacks will probably have to deliver their best performance of the young season tonight at Barnhill Arena.

Arkansas (0-3, 0-2 SEC) will try to extend its two-meet regular-season streak against the Crimson Tide (1-2, 1-1) tonight at 7:30.

The Razorbacks, who have been struggling on the uneven bars, are looking for bigger scores from their role players and from freshman all-arounder Jessica Yamzon after losing at Georgia last week.

"Thank God our sport isn't really measured by wins and losses," Arkansas Coach Mark Cook said. "In our conference, you'll find five or six teams in the top 10 [six in the top 12] in the country, so our schedule is one of the hardest schedules in the country.

"We don't really pay attention to our wins and losses. Our scores are really what we focus on, because they rank us nationally. But it doesn't mean we like to win."

Arkansas downed the Crimson Tide by 0.2 points here in 2015, then upset them 196.7 to 196.4 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last season.

Arkansas sophomore Syndey McGlone is coming off a big performance at Georgia, with an event-winning 9.9 on the balance beam, a 9.875 on the vault, and a 9.825 on the floor exercise.

The Crimson Tide have displayed a deep roster for third-year Coach Dana Duckworth, who will tinker with her lineup tonight because Alabama will turn around and face Auburn on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

"For Arkansas, we're looking at the status of where their program is right now and I think it's a good opportunity to use some different faces and see how they handle the pressure," Duckworth said.

Alabama won its first meet of the season last week at Missouri with a season-high 197.225 after falling to current No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 LSU the first two weekends.

