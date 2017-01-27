Thomas, Wright carry Florida State

ATLANTA — Shakayla Thomas scored 17 points, Imani Wright added 14 and No. 6 Florida State won its seventh consecutive game with a 69-63 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

The Seminoles (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained atop the league standings, trailing for just one possession and improving to 8-0 on the road.

Kaylan Pugh finished with 23 points and Zaire O’Neil had 12 for Georgia Tech (13-7, 2-5). The Yellow Jackets have lost three consecutive and five of seven.

Ivey Slaughter had 11 points and six rebounds for Florida State.

In other games involving Top 25 women’s teams Thursday, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 14 points to lead No. 3 Maryland to an easy 94-49 victory over Illinois. Maryland (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) had little trouble on either side of the ball, shooting 43 percent from the field and 7-22 from three-point range. Alex Wittinger led the way for Illinois (8-13, 3-5) with 21 points. … Brianna Turner had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 8 Notre Dame held off an upset bid by No. 14 Duke with a 62-58 victory. Lindsay Allen finished with 12 assists for the Irish (19-3, 7-1 ACC). Lexie Brown scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils (17-4, 5-3 ACC). … Myisha Hines-Allen scored 13 of her 16 points in the final two quarters and No. 9 Louisville (19-4, 6-2 ACC) held off Clemson (11-10, 0-8) 60-46 for the Cardinals’ 800th all-time victory. … Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Shayla Cooper added 18 on 8-of-10 shooting and No. 15 Ohio State held off Minnesota 88-76. Stephanie Mavunga added 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Buckeyes (18-5, 8-1 Big Ten). Carlie Wagner finished with 34 points for the Gophers (11-10, 2-6). … Jessica Thomas scored 24 points to match her career high, Laura Cornelius hit five three-pointers for 19 points, and No. 17 Miami reached triple figures for the first time in six years, defeating North Carolina 100-88. Shaneese Bailey had 15 of her 17 points in the first half for the Hurricanes (15-5, 4-4 ACC). Paris Kea had 26 points, Destinee Walker 23, and Jamie Cherry 22 for the Tar Heels (12-9, 1-7). … Jennifer Mathurin and Dominique Wilson scored 13 points apiece and No. 18 North Carolina State defeated Pittsburgh 55-42. Chelsea Nelson added 10 points for the Wolfpack (16-5, 6-2 ACC). Brenna Wise had 11 points for the Panthers (12-8, 3-4). … Jocelyn Willoughby scored 18 points, Breyana Mason added 17 and Virginia (14-6, 3-4 ACC) routed No. 19 Virginia Tech (16-4, 3-4) 76-27, matching the largest victory in Cavaliers’ history. … Jessica Lindstrom scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Green Bay (18-2, 9-0 Horizon) won its 10th consecutive game by pummeling Youngstown State (7-13, 3-6) 84-51. Mehryn Kraker had 17 points and grabbed six boards for Green Bay.

In another game involving an SEC team, Diamond DeShields scored 27 points to lead five Tennessee (13-7, 4-3 SEC) players with at least 10 points as the Lady Volunteers never trailed in an 84-75 victory over Florida (10-10, 1-6). Tennessee withstood a 31-point performance from Florida’s Ronni Williams.

TOP 25 MEN

Tar Heels roll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 26 points and No. 9 North Carolina hit a season-high 14 three-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 91-72 on Thursday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who have climbed into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with seven consecutive victories along with No. 6 Florida State’s loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

UNC led 44-33 by halftime, then ran off 10 consecutive points midway through the second half to turn this one into a rout. The Tar Heels also shot 49 percent and grabbed seemingly every loose rebound for a 43-22 edge on the glass, helping them to 20 second-chance points.

Seth Allen scored 19 points and Justin Robinson added 17 for the Hokies (15-5, 4-4).

In other games involving Top 25 men’s teams Thursday, Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points as undefeated and No. 3 Gonzaga (21-0, 9-0 West Coast) beat San Diego (10-11, 3-6) 79-43, clearing one obstacle to a possible No. 1 ranking next week. Johnathan Williams added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Gonzaga. … Jacob Evans III scored 21 points and led a second-half surge by No. 19 Cincinnati (18-2) to an 86-78 victory over No. 24 Xavier (14-6) on the Bearcats’ home court, ending the Musketeers’ streak of three consecutive victories in their annual crosstown rivalry game.

Sports on 01/27/2017