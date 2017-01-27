Tiger's return a dud

SAN DIEGO -- The return of Tiger Woods felt more like a celebration Thursday at Torrey Pines.

Hundreds of fans lined up against the railing behind the 18th grandstand to watch Woods walk onto the first tee for his first PGA Tour event in 17 months. Thousands more stood behind every inch of rope from tee-to-green, and they were six-deep in spots around the green. As he made the turn, workers filled three balconies at the Scripps Clinic. No other player brings this much energy to a golf course.

Now he just has to bring his game.

Woods battled to save par, and then he fell apart during a six-hole stretch on the back nine and stumbled to a 4-over 76 in the Farmers Insurance Open. It wasn't his worst score on the South Course at Torrey Pines, though it was the highest score of his career in the first round of a new year.

"I let it slip away in the middle part of the back nine," Woods said. "And unfortunately, didn't hit very good shots."

Woods wound up 11 shots behind Justin Rose, who opened with a 65 on the shorter North Course with the new and smooth greens. Adam Hadwin of Canada, who shot 59 last week in the California desert, had the low score on the South at 66.

It was a rude welcome back to the PGA Tour, and to Torrey Pines, where Woods has won eight times as a pro.

At least he ended his round with a birdie and a smile with playing partners Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.

The star group didn't play like one, with all three players frustrated at times by the bumpy poa annua greens in the afternoon. Day, the No. 1 player in the world, missed five putts from the 4-foot range. He opened with a 73. Johnson made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 72.

None of them ever was better than 1 under at any point in the round.

"You're concentrating extra hard out there because obviously this is a tough golf course, but you want to make sure that you're playing well," Day said. "Tiger's back, the cameras are on you, so ... I'm trying to do my best. Unfortunately, it wasn't the way that everyone wanted to start, but I gave it 100 percent."

Day asked for fans to be patient with Woods.

"Having 17 months off is a very, very long time," Day said. "I think everyone was kind of anticipating what the comeback would look like. But once again, I said it over the last couple days, we can't just break down everything he did today because it's been 17 months. Let him go a year, let him play and go from there. We can't panic too much at the start of the year."

Bryce Molder (Conway) shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for 32nd. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 9-over 81.

LPGA TOUR

Record set

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Brittany Lincicome shot a tournament-record 9-under 64 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

Lincicome played a six-hole stretch at Ocean Club in 6 under, capping the run with an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. She added birdies on 11, 14 and 15, and had only 24 putts -- the first a 30-footer for par on No. 1.

"Putting, I have no idea," Lincicome said. "We play little games with my husband or friends or whoever, but it's not like I go to the putting green and work on it for hours. Like it's just one of those things, hit or miss. Like I had a par save on 16, I did it cross-handed. I putted the last little 2-footer in cross-handed. Just whatever I kind of feel, I just do it."

The 31-year-old American won the 2015 ANA Inspiration for her second victory in the major and the last of her six LPGA Tour titles. She had the eagle and three birdies on the first four par-5 holes, then settled for a par on the par-5 18th.

"I was making everything -- 30-footers, 10-footers, 5-footers. It was a pretty easy day," Lincicome said. "I didn't really have to make too many par saves, which was nice. And would have loved to have had a 4 on that last hole to have no 5s on the scorecard."

U.S. Solheim Cup teammate and former Arkansas Razorback Stacy Lewis was two strokes back along with Megan Khang and P.K. Kongkraphan. Lewis is winless since June 2014.

Gerina Piller was at 67 with Celine Herbin and Simin Feng.

Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn had a 75. She won five times last season and took the LPGA Tour player of the year award. Top-ranked Lydia Ko is skipping the tournament.

Fifth-ranked Lexi Thompson opened with a 69, and U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster had a 70 to start her 35th season on the LPGA Tour. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) also had a 70 and is tied in a pack with Inkster for 25th.

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim shot 71, Canadian star Brooke Henderson closed with a bogey for a 72 and Michelle Wie had a 73.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Dredge ahead by 1

DOHA, Qatar -- With the usual gusty winds absent from Doha Golf Club, Bradley Dredge fired a bogey-free 8-under-par 64 to open up a one-shot lead in the Qatar Masters on Thursday.

In unusually benign conditions, 84 players broke par in the first round.

Mikko Kornohen of Finland, who has two top-10s this season, came in bogey free as well with a 65.

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell, who has slipped to 91 in the world rankings after a winless 2016, was tied for third at 6-under 66 with Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand and Nathan Kimsey of England.

Alex Noren of Sweden, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 10, shot 68 and was tied for 14th with Ernie Els.

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71.

Sports on 01/27/2017