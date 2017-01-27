VIDEO: Defense secretary's view on torture will override his own beliefs, Trump says

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that his defense secretary's opposition to torture would override his own belief that enhanced interrogation "does work," addressing concerns about a return to Bush-era use of waterboarding and other especially harsh procedures.

Trump, joined by British Prime Minister Theresa May at a White House news conference, also said he had had a "very good call" with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto earlier in the day but reaffirmed his belief that Mexico has "outnegotiated and beat us to a pulp" on trade — and that would change.

"We're no longer going to be the country that doesn't know what it's doing," Trump declared.

Three issues — whether Trump would allow the use of torture, the U.S.-Mexico relationship and the future of sanctions on Russia — dominated the new president's brief news conference after his first meeting with another world leader.

Trump was asked if he was considering lifting U.S. sanctions against Russia ahead of an expected Saturday phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump was noncommittal, saying "We'll see what happens. As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that."

Since taking office, Trump has signaled a renewed embrace of torture in the fight against Islamic extremism. But he said he would defer to the views of his defense secretary, James Mattis, who has questioned the effectiveness of such practices as waterboarding, which simulates drowning.

"He has stated publicly that he does not necessarily believe in torture or waterboarding, or however you want to define it. ... I don't necessarily agree. But I would tell you that he will override because I'm giving him that power. He's an expert," Trump said. He called Mattis a "general's general," whom he would rely upon.

The focus on torture has been renewed since The Associated Press and other news organizations obtained a copy of a draft executive order that signals sweeping changes to U.S. interrogation and detention policy.

The draft order, which the White House said was not official, also would reverse President Barack Obama's effort to close the military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba — a place Trump has said he wants to fill up "with bad dudes."

The draft orders up recommendations on whether the U.S. should reopen CIA detention facilities outside the United States. Critics said the clandestine sites have marred America's image on the world stage.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.