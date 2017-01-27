UALR's offensive output tops mark

The UALR women’s basketball team has been good on offense since the Sun Belt Conference season started, but few nights for the Trojans have gone as well as Thursday.

UALR made all 11 shots in the second quarter, then scored 34 points in the third and rolled to a 92-47 victory over Louisiana-Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

It was the most points UALR has scored against a Division I team, and it has now scored 70 or more points in seven consecutive games, the longest such streak in program history. The Trojans shot 67.9 percent (36 of 53), their highest percentage since becoming a Division I team in 1999.

Sharde Collins led the Trojans (14-6, 8-0 Sun Belt) with 27 points, 17 coming in the first half to help them build a 36-23 halftime lead.

Collins’ jumper cut Louisiana-Monroe’s lead to 15-13 and began the run of 11 makes without a miss in the second quarter. Collins made all five of her shots in the second quarter, while Anna Hurlburt and Kyra Collier each went 3 of 3 in the quarter.

After a miss to open the third quarter, UALR made 10 in a row, a surge that ended on Collins’ jumper with 3:01 left in the quarter. The Trojans, who beat the Warhawks (4-15, 1-7) 78-34 last month, went 21 of 22 from the floor in the stretch, which turned a 15-13 deficit into a 61-35 lead.

Collins, the Sun Belt’s leading scorer in conference games, made 11 of 16 shots and 5 of 8 shots from three-point range.

Monique Townson and Ronjanae DeGray each added 11 points for UALR, while Carolee Dillard and Hurlburt each had 10 points. Hurlburt, a freshman, made all five field-goal attempts, while Townson (4 of

4) and DeGray (3 for 3) were also perfect from the floor.

Alexis Collins had 12 points in the first half for Louisiana-Monroe but finished with just 14. The Warhawks shot 45.2 percent (19 of 42) but committed 21 turnovers, which the Trojans turned into 27 points.

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 72,

ARKANSAS STATE 60

Injury-riddled Arkansas State couldn’t keep up with Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night.

ASU entered the fourth quarter within three points at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La., but Louisiana-Lafayette made two quick baskets and the Red Wolves couldn’t recover in the loss, its sixth in the last seven games.

Brittney Fowler scored a career-high 22 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, but few other Red Wolves could make anything late as the Ragin’ Cajuns scored 24 fourth-quarter points to pull away.

Dominique Oliver and Lauren Bradshaw each had 12 points for ASU (4-16, 2-6), while Tahlon Hopkins had 10 and Starr Taylor added 4.

Only eight ASU players took the floor, and four of them played 30 minutes or more and another played 28 before fouling out. Three Red Wolves guards are currently out with various injuries.

ASU stayed with Louisiana-Lafayette (11-6, 5-3) for most of the game. The Red Wolves trailed 15-11 at the end of the first quarter, 30-27 at halftime and after falling behind 46-37 in the third quarter, came back to get within 48-45 heading to the fourth.

Nekia Jones opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and Simone Fields scored inside to make it 53-45 for the Ragin’ Cajuns. ASU never made another charge.

Jasmine Thomas had 21 points and Fields 14 for Louisiana-Lafayette, which shot 41.8 percent (28 for 67) and scored 26 points off 18 ASU turnovers.

