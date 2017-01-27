University of Arkansas gives ORT two buses to help replace fleet

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas gave two buses to Ozark Regional Transit and local officials declared an emergency that should allow the transit provider to apply for emergency federal transportation money to replace at least some of the bus fleet lost in a fire three weeks ago.

A fire in the ORT bus barn in Springdale on Jan. 10 destroyed 20 buses, and the service has since been using mostly borrowed buses from systems around the state and the Midwest.

“Razorback Transit was able to provide a few buses in the early days after the fire,” said Gary Smith, director of the university bus system, said in news release. “But we also had two buses that were due to be replaced, and we received permission to give them to ORT. They aren’t a permanent solution of course, but we hope this will help them keep operating until all their buses can be replaced.”

Razorback Transit removed all the university signage on the 40-foot buses except for a red banner that ORT wanted to remind the public of the donation.

“Ozark Regional Transit is so very appreciative of the university and of Razorback Transit for this gift. These are older model vehicles but they will go ahead and fill the need for vehicles. In the next few days they should be out on the road,” said Joel Gardner, executive director. “It’s huge that it was a gift from the university. They’ve given us the gift that keeps on giving. This will prove to be the first, critical step in restoring a permanent fleet and we couldn’t be happier.”

Gardner said the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood and Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse declared an emergency concerning the regional transit provider.

“That will push up to the Federal Transit Administration to see what our next steps are at obtaining emergency federal funds to go ahead and start replacing our fleet permanently with new buses instead of trying to patch this thing together with a bunch of old buses and borrowed buses and temporary buses,” Gardner said.

It will likely be several months before ORT has access to federal funds, Gardner said.

“This all comes down to following the procedure exactly as it’s written and not straying from that path,” Gardner said. The first few steps have been made, and that is getting the declaration.”

Gardner said he forwarded the declaration to the federal agency Thursday night and is awaiting a response.

Gardner said three more loaner buses were en route Friday from Key West, Fla., via flatbed truck.

Print Headline: University of Arkansas gives ORT two buses