Friday, January 27, 2017, 8:05 p.m.

Wreck blocks I-30 eastbound in southwest Arkansas

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 7:11 p.m.

A crash involving three tractor trailers in a construction zone on Interstate 30 in Miller County has blocked eastbound traffic, Arkansas State Police said.

The agency said on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. that the crash at the 16 mile marker would likely block the eastbound lanes for several hours. Westbound traffic was not blocked.

Traffic was being detoured onto U.S. 67, but considerable delays were reported in the area.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

GCW says... January 27, 2017 at 7:59 p.m.

Why is it that trucks are not able to slow down and stay in a single lane without crashing?

  • page
  • 1
