Home / Latest News /
Wreck blocks I-30 eastbound in southwest Arkansas
This article was published today at 7:11 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A crash involving three tractor trailers in a construction zone on Interstate 30 in Miller County has blocked eastbound traffic, Arkansas State Police said.
The agency said on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. that the crash at the 16 mile marker would likely block the eastbound lanes for several hours. Westbound traffic was not blocked.
Traffic was being detoured onto U.S. 67, but considerable delays were reported in the area.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Wreck blocks I-30 eastbound in southwest Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
GCW says... January 27, 2017 at 7:59 p.m.
Why is it that trucks are not able to slow down and stay in a single lane without crashing?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.