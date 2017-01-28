20 firearms, 'pot' found in LR home

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after 20 guns, marijuana and prescription pills were found at his residence, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the home of Troy Mullins, 64, in the 6700 block of Lancaster Road around 3 p.m. to conduct a search, according to a police report.

Inside the home, police found 20 firearms, including a .22-caliber revolver and a rifle that were both listed as stolen, as well as 72 pills of hydrocodone, 58 pills of diazepam, less than a half-pound of marijuana and a scale, according to the report.

Mullins faces multiple charges, including maintaining a drug premises near a drug-free zone, possession of controlled substances, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, and theft by receiving. Mullins' home is near a church and a child-care center.

Man shoots once

during robbery try

A gunman fired a shot at a Little Rock discount store employee as she ran toward the back of the building during a robbery, police say.

The cashier said the gunman entered the Dollar General at 9500 Satterfield Drive around 8:34 p.m. Wednesday and began yelling, "Where's my money?" That worker jumped over the counter and ran toward the back of the business, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A single gunshot was fired in her direction as she ran, the victim told authorities.

Three witnesses, including a supervisor at the store, ran out the door and across the street. The supervisor said she saw the gunman flee east in a vehicle on Rodney Parham Road.

The assailant was described as a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He wore a large black parka, a black skull cap, bluejeans and red tennis shoes.

No items were reported stolen from the store.

Burglar slips into

LR doughnut shop

A west Little Rock doughnut shop was burglarized by someone who entered through a door that had been unlocked by an employee minutes before, the owner told police.

The Little Rock Police Department received a report of a burglary from the owner of the Dunkin' Donuts at 10721 Kanis Road around 12:37 p.m. Thursday, about 12 hours after the theft.

The owner told authorities that an employee could be seen in surveillance video around 12:38 a.m. arriving at the location and unlocking two doors before briefly leaving the shop. About two minutes later, a burglar entered and went directly to a safe, according to a report.

The burglar opened the safe and took $900 before fleeing, police said.

The owner said the employee reappeared on video about two minutes after the burglar left and returned to work until employees arrived later that morning for the next shift.

When questioned by the owner, the employee reportedly said she saw a suspicious person in the parking lot when she arrived at work. The report states the owner did not advise police of the burglary earlier "because he did not want knowledge of the incident to get around to the employees."

Victim of robbery

pursues NLR man

After burglarizing a home Thursday, an Arkansas man rammed the resident's vehicle to escape and then fired shots from his truck as the resident pursued him to a North Little Rock shopping center, police said.

Jacksonville police arrived at a home on School Drive around 5 p.m. after getting a call about a burglary in progress. The resident said he arrived at his home to find a man later identified by investigators as 36-year-old Scott Langley of North Little Rock walking out of the house holding a few items in his arms, according to a police report.

Langley got in a truck, which was later found to be stolen, and rammed the resident's vehicle, the report said. Langley fled toward U.S. 67 before eventually getting on Arkansas 440 as the victim followed in his vehicle, authorities said.

After getting off the highway near Rixey, Langley stopped at a stop sign, fired shots at the victim's vehicle and then kept driving, police said. The victim continued to follow him.

Langley eventually pulled into a shopping center in North Little Rock where he again fired at the victim, authorities said. Langley "bailed out" of the truck and ran through the front doors of a Motel 6 at 4100 E. McCain Blvd., according to the report.

A woman also jumped out of Langley's truck and ran into the motel, though she was not named in the report. Authorities found Langley in one of the rooms. A search of the truck Langley was driving turned up several tools that belonged to the victim, police said.

Langley faces charges of aggravated robbery, terroristic act, theft of property, aggravated assault, theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Metro on 01/28/2017