4Q's rise in GDP just 1.9%

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy stumbled in the final three months of 2016 as a downturn in exports temporarily depressed activity. But there were hopeful signs in housing and business investment that the economy will rebound in the coming months.

The gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5 percent growth in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Friday. GDP, the broadest measure of economic health, was held back by a swing in trade, with exports of soybeans plunging in the fourth quarter after having surged in the third quarter.

"If you smooth out the volatility in soybeans, you get growth of around 2.5 percent in the two quarters," said Nariman Behravesh, chief economist at IHS Markit. "We really didn't have a slowdown at the end of the year."

For all of 2016, the economy grew 1.6 percent. It was the worst showing in five years since a similar 1.6 percent gain in 2011. GDP grew 2.6 percent in 2015, and since the recession ended in mid-2009, growth has averaged a weak 2.1 percent, a point that President Donald Trump repeatedly brought up during the campaign.

But analysts believe there were signs in Friday's report of a rebound in business spending and housing activity, which could lead to stronger growth in 2017 of around 2.5 percent.

Trump has set a goal of doubling growth to 4 percent in coming years through an ambitious stimulus program featuring tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure spending.

Private economists say sustained annual growth rates of 4 percent will be a high hurdle given underlying trends such as slow growth in the labor market and weak productivity.

However, many analysts have been inflating their forecasts on speculation that Trump will succeed in getting at least a part of his economic program approved by a Republican-led Congress.

"I almost want to say 4 percent is out of reach. It's a huge stretch," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West.

He noted that the economy is close to full employment and global growth is weak, reducing demand for U.S. exports.

He's forecasting 2.2 percent annual growth this year and 2.8 percent next year, anticipating that tax cuts being pushed by Trump and congressional Republicans won't happen until at least the fall.

For the fourth quarter, the biggest factor contributing to the slowdown was a widening in the trade deficit.

Exports, which had been temporarily bolstered by a surge in sales of soybeans to Latin America, retreated in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, imports surged.

Trade cut 1.7 percentage points from growth in the fourth quarter after adding 0.9 percentage point to growth in the third quarter. A higher trade deficit subtracts from economic growth because it means more production is being supplied from abroad.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic growth, slowed to still-solid growth of 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter from a 3 percent gain in the third quarter. But business investment spending accelerated in the fourth quarter, rising at a 2.4 percent rate, the best showing in more than a year. That's a hopeful sign that a prolonged slowdown in investment spending, reflecting in part big cuts by energy companies, is coming to an end.

Residential construction, which had been falling for two quarters, rebounded in the fourth quarter, rising at an annual rate of 10.2 percent while government spending grew at a 1.2 percent rate as strength in state and local activity offset a drop in activity at the federal level.

Rebuilding of business stockpiles added 1 percentage point to growth in the fourth quarter.

The cutbacks in business investment along with efforts by companies to reduce an overhang of unwanted inventories were major reasons growth slowed in 2016.

Economists are forecasting a better performance in 2017, with many raising their forecasts to incorporate the potential impact of Trump's stimulus program.

They believe that the prolonged reduction in stockpiles has run its course and business spending on new plants and equipment will begin to rebound.

Economists at the International Monetary Fund last week improved their outlook for U.S. GDP to 2.3 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018, saying the increase reflected expectations that Trump's economic program of tax cuts, regulatory relief and higher infrastructure had boosted growth prospects.

Some private economists are even more optimistic. Stuart Hoffman, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group Inc. in Pittsburgh, said he had pushed his outlook up to growth of 2.4 percent in 2017 and 2.7 percent in 2018.

"The major thing we worry about is trade," Hoffman said.

"The trade deficit got a lot bigger last quarter. The biggest potential drag is tariffs, and trade wars with Mexico and China which could thwart the upward growth momentum as the economy goes through 2017."

Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at California State's Martin Smith School of Business, said there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment about Trump's program, because the new administration has yet to put forward its plan for Congress to consider.

"At the moment, we don't know the size, the scale and the timing of the Trump program," Sohn said.

"But it is very possible that we will get a significant boost to economic growth in the second half of next year if Trump is successful getting his program through Congress."

Sohn predicted growth rates could jump to 3.5 to 4 percent.

Friday's GDP estimate is the first of three for the quarter, with adjustments scheduled for February and March when more information becomes available.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press, Shobhana Chandra, Michelle Jamrisko and Patricia Laya of Bloomberg News and Jim Puzzanghera of the Los Angeles Times.

A Section on 01/28/2017