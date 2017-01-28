After body found, man, 23, arrested

Authorities arrested a man Thursday on a murder charge within hours of the discovery of the body of a man who had been missing since late December.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said in a news release that the body of Jeremiah Bynum, 24, of Crossett was found Thursday morning by officers with the Crossett Police Department.

By that evening, Dillon Melanson, 23, had been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in Bynum's death. Melanson remained in the Ashley County jail as of Friday evening, police said.

Bynum's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

Family members reported Bynum missing Dec. 26, the release said.

State police declined to release additional information regarding the circumstances of his death.

State Desk on 01/28/2017