ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 9:28 p.m.
Dead Asleep: Babies at Risk
IN-DEPTH: In the U.S. and Arkansas, sleep deaths claim more babies between the ages of 1 month to 1 year than any other cause. Arkansas has a higher rate of infant sleep deaths than 48 other states.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: Arkansas has 2nd highest rate of infant sleep deaths
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.