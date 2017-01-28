Basketball: Springdale Lady Red'Dogs hold off Rogers

ROGERS -- Springdale Lady Bulldogs threw an early haymaker that rocked Rogers High, but had to bounce off the ropes to apply a late knockout punch to grab a big 7A-West Conference win Friday night.

The Lady Mounties sliced an 18-point down to six, but made plays in the final two minutes to claim a 58-48 win in King Arena.

The Lady Red' Dogs (10-10, 4-3) showed some poise when Rogers used a 12-0 run to get within 52-46 with two minutes left. But they had an answer. Springdale broke full-court pressure and found sophomore Marquesha Davis for a layup to quickly put the lead back to eight.

Rogers scored again on an Elise Randels bucket inside and forced another turnovers, but Jeniya Gause stepped in front of a pass meant for Randels to help the Lady Red'Dogs stem the tide. Springdale then added a couple more free throws to put the finishing touches on the big road win.

Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said her team, which includes three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup, has benefited from a fast start often this season.

"I think the biggest thing in conference in the games that we have won, I thought we had a great start out of the gate," said Hunsucker, whose team lead 21-8 but settled for a 25-20 halftime lead. "That seems to be this team. The team this is year has been real focused on getting a good start and that's keyed a lot by defense.

"The other day I said I don't think I can call them young anymore because we've played 20 games. This team I think has a maturity that is higher than their age."

Davis was Springdale's only player in double figures with 10, she had plenty of help. Sophomore Ashlyn Minchew and Destiny Jackson chipped in nine each and two other had seven apiece. They finish the first round of conference play in a three-way tie for third with Rogers and Bentonville each at 4-3.

Rogers coach Preston Early said his team didn't give its best effort, but that was caused by Springdale's defense and effort.

"We looked a step slow, probably because of how fast they are," Early said. "Credit to them for outplaying us. For them to come up here on the road, shoot it like they did. We knew they were going to compete, but they made plays and converted every time they needed to. The story of the game was the plays they made and we didn't make them tonight."

Randels poured in a game-high 26 points for the Lady Mounties (11-8, 4-3), while Madison Loyd added 10. Rogers trailed by 13 in the first half, but climbed within 21-18 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Loyd. But the Lady Mounties got no closer the rest of the night.

Boys

Springdale High 59, Rogers High 40

The Red Bulldogs put together a 17-3 run to end the first half and begin the second game to take control.

Springdale (6-13, 3-4) scored the final six points of the second quarter. Rogers' Zach Gilmer interrupted the run with a 3-pointer fromt he corner to start the second half, but the Red'Dogs responded with 11 straight for a 41-22 advantage.

Edwin Aquino led the Red'Dogs with 14, while Carl Fitch added 12. Tony Casey led Rogers (7-13, 0-7) with a game-high 15 and Gilmer chipped in 11.

Sports on 01/28/2017