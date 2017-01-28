Bill for disabled on wait list signed

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a bill Friday directing about $28 million a year in Medicaid funds to reduce a waiting list for state aid for people with developmental disabilities.

House Bill 1033, sponsored by Rep. Andy Mayberry, R-Hensley, would allocate $8.5 million annually from the state's share of the 1998 national settlement with tobacco companies toward reducing the number of Arkansans who are on a waiting list for the services. The federal government would match the state funds, designated for Medicaid, with about $20 million.

The governor made the bill part of his legislative agenda for this session. He signed the bill in a ceremony attended by bill sponsors, activists and Department of Human Services employees, said J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Hutchinson.

"The governor was delighted to sign this key piece of legislation into law this morning," Davis said. "It's important for a number of reasons, but obviously this list of individuals have been waiting for a very, very long time and this signing marks real action taken by this administration."

There are about 3,000 individuals or families on the waiting list. The bill would provide help with daily living tasks for between 500 to 900 of the 3,000 people on the waiting list, Mayberry said.

"This is a wait list that began to accrue about 10 years ago with very little movement on it," he said. "This is a good first step in eliminating that waiver waiting list. I like to say that it is a good first step because we need to continue to do what we can to eliminate the entire list. For so many of these families, this is the first time they've seen a light at the end of the tunnel."

Mayberry said the governor has turned a spotlight on the issue and he hopes additional action is taken to eliminate the entire waiting list.

The $8.5 million in tobacco-settlement funds had been directed to the ARHealthNetworks program, which provided limited health benefits to about 20,000 Arkansans with incomes of up to 200 percent of the poverty level. That program ended in 2014 because of more comprehensive subsidized coverage that became available under the 2010 federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

