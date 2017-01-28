BOYS ROUNDUPS

ALMA 62, GREENWOOD 56 The Bulldogs’ Devin Gilbert hit a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter to cut Alma’s lead to 47-39, but the visiting Airedales were able to hold the lead after that in 6A/5A-1 play at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena. Alma was led by Kade Wood’s season-high 25 points, including 13 in the second half. Nathan Corder finished with 19 points for the Airedales. Jordan Sheppard had a team-high 17 points for Greenwood and Zane Harmon added

Alma (11-6) led 30-19 at halftime behind Corder’s nine second-quarter points. Greenwood (5-16) scored the last five points of the third quarter to cut Alma’s lead to 40-32 going into the fourth.

BEEBE 52, GREENBRIER 42 Brad Worthington scored 16 points to lead host Beebe (10-11) over Greenbrier. K.J. O’Neill added 12 points for the Badgers. Beebe trailed 22-15 at halftime, but outscored Greenbrier 37-20 in the second half. Carter Burcham led the Panthers with 17 points.

BENTON 50, WHITE HALL 32 Westin Riddick scored 19 points as visiting Benton got a 6A/5A-5 victory over White Hall. Fred Harris added 10 points for the Panthers (15-5, 5-2).

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 57, DE QUEEN 13 Camden Fairview (9-12, 3-6 6A/5A-6) was never threatened at home, leading 25-5 at the end of the first quarter on its way to the blowout victory. The Cardinals led 37-9 at the half and held the Leopards to one fourth-quarter point. Jalen Moore led Fairview with 11 points. Teammates Davion Smith and Niles Smith scored 10 points apiece. FARMINGTON 51, SILOAM SPRINGS 48 Skyler Montez led the Cardinals (16-5) with 22 points in a victory over the Panthers. Farmington’s Matt Wilson added 13 points.

DREW CENTRAL 48, McGEHEE 42, OT Gary Lucas scored 18 points and the Pirates (17-5) outscored the Owls (17-2) 9-3 in the extra period for the victory. Montrell Daniels added 10 points for Drew Central. Taiwan Collins led Mc-Gehee with 11 points.

GRAVETTE 58, ELKINS 32 The Lions (16-4) set the tone early in its victory over Elkins (8-10), outscoring the Elks by a large margin in the first three quarters. Dayton Wishon and Chris Childress led Gravette as each scored 12 points. They were two of eight Lions to score. Elkins’ Chad Graham was the sole Elk to score 10 or more points as he finished with 11.

HOPE 65, LAKE HAMILTON 50 Tied 39-39 at the end of the third quarter, Hope outscored visiting Lake Hamilton 26-11 in the fourth in a 6A/5A-6 game. Desmond McDonald led Hope with 15 points, while Clyde Ricks added 14 and Markel Haynie finished with 13. Jordan Haper and Kanan Williams scored 12 points each to lead Lake Hamilton, while Mondo Williams chipped in 10.

JONESBORO 92, FORREST CITY 63 Desi Sills scored 31 points as host Jonesboro remained undefeated with a victory over Forrest City. Salisu Yahaya had 12 points for Jonesboro (20-0, 12-0 6A/5A-3), which led 57-32 at halftime, while Marquis Eaton had 11 and Jonathan Adams chipped in 10.

PINE BLUFF 65, SHERIDAN 29 Caleb Parker’s 13 points led Pine Bluff over visiting Sheridan. Dequan Morris and Cadarrius Baggett added 10 points each for Pine Bluff (13-6, 5-1 6A/5A-5), which led 31-17 at halftime.

PRAIRIE GROVE 58, GREENLAND 46 Sophomore Will Pridmore scored 25 points in the Tigers’ victory over the Pirates.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 52, ROGERS HERITAGE 38 Senior Zane King scored 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Wildcats (15-6, 6-1) defeated the War Eagles. Matt Kaunitz added nine points for Har-Ber. Seth Stanley led Heritage with 15 points.

STUTTGART 68, DUMAS 63, OT Stuttgart outscored Dumas 11-6 in overtime to remain undefeated in the 4A/3A-10.JT McCrory led Stuttgart (14-2, 12-0) with 24 points, Tim Johnson added 21 and David Walker finished with 16. Chris Harris scored a game-high 26 points in the loss for Dumas (13-6, 10-3).