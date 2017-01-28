Police review Facebook remarks about women's march linked to Arkansas trooper

The Arkansas State Police is reviewing comments a trooper reportedly made this week on social media about women who marched last Saturday in Washington, D.C., to protest the agenda of President Donald Trump.

A message posted Monday on a Facebook account that several reports identified as belonging to Trooper Todd Harris referred to some who marched as "those big ol heifers that were trying to grab some attention."

The comment, captured in a screen shot and published on various websites, compared marchers to a photograph of a herd of buffalo.

"After viewing some of the pics of the batty herd that descended on our nation's capital, I must, nay, I shall, comment in my own special way," the post read.

The post has since been removed from Harris' Facebook page.

State police spokesman Liz Chapman confirmed Friday evening that Director William Bryant and the agency's personnel department are reviewing the comments "to determine if any state or department policies were violated."

Chapman said the department was made aware of the comments after several people called state police headquarters to complain.

Chapman said Harris remained on duty pending the investigation.

Harris has been with the state police for about four years and has spent his career with the department's Troop C in Jonesboro, Chapman said.

Harris primarily patrols Mississippi and Crittenden counties, Chapman said.

On Jan. 21, 2016, Harris dove into a flooded drainage ditch by Interstate 55 near the Mississippi and Crittenden county line to rescue a 61-year-old woman. The woman was trapped in the cab of a tractor-trailer that slid on the icy interstate and down an embankment into the ditch.

State Desk on 01/28/2017