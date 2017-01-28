Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, January 28, 2017, 4 p.m.

Forecast: Threat of weekend wildfires in Oklahoma, Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:19 p.m.

TULSA, Okla. — Forecasters say high wind gusts and dry vegetation could create a threat of wildfires throughout the weekend in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service says counties in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas are affected.

Forecasters said Saturday that high wind gusts and humidity values up to 35 percent could cause any fire that develops to spread rapidly.

The weather service says there's a limited fire risk through the weekend and into early next week due to continued dry conditions and cured vegetation.

Forecasters say rain could return to the area by late next week.

