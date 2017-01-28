Highly recruited 2019 QB Grant Gunnell receives offer from Bielema

Highly regarded sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell has received his coveted scholarship offer from Arkansas.

Coach Bret Bielema told him of the offer after Gunnell called Bielema this morning. He now has plans to visit Fayetteville in the near future.

His ties to Arkansas run deep. His grandfather, Jim Price played linebacker for the Hogs’ 1964 national championship team while his mother, Julie graduated from Arkansas in 1990 and his father, Chris earned his masters degree from Arkansas in 1994.

Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds of St. Pius X High School in Houston has 16 other scholarship offers from schools like LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia, Houston and Northwestern.

Arkansas offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Dan Enos visited the school on Nov. 30 to watch Gunnell workout and again on Wednesday to watch him play basketball.

He completed 271 of 387 passes for 4,973 yards and 65 touchdowns while having 11 interceptions while helping the Panthers to a 11-1 record this past season. He also rushed 54 times for 389 yards and 5 touchdowns



As a freshman, he completed 98 of 149 passes for 1,447 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 309 yards and 7 touchdowns on 50 carries

Gunnell also has grandparents living in Arkansas along with an uncle while an older brother, Nelson is a defensive assistant at Central Arkansas. He visited the Hogs for a spring practice last year.