Iranians' path through Austria closes

VIENNA -- Austria has shut its door to about 300 non-Muslim Iranians hoping to use the country as a way station before establishing new homes in the United States.

Under a 27-year-old program in the U.S., originally approved by Congress to help Jews in the former Soviet Union, Austria had been serving until recently as a conduit for Iranian Jews, Christians and Baha'i who were at risk in their home countries and eligible to resettle in the United States. Iran has banned the Baha'i religion, which was founded in 1844 by a Persian nobleman who was considered a prophet by followers.

U.S. officials had been interviewing the candidates in Austria because they cannot do so in Iran. But the U.S. suspended the so-called Iranian Lautenberg Program in recent days, according to Austrian officials, who in turn stopped Iranians from reaching their territory. It's unclear when the program might restart.

The result could be even tougher conditions for people hoping to escape war and persecution for a better life abroad. There are more than 20 million refugees worldwide, according to the United Nations.

Austrian Foreign Ministry spokesman Thomas Schnoell said the Alpine country acted after "U.S. authorities told us that the onward trip for people to the U.S.A., who received visas from Austrian authorities as part of the program, would be put on hold for now."

A U.S. State Department email sent Tuesday said the Austrian government had "electronically canceled" its visas for applicants who hadn't yet reached Austria. If they try to reach Austria anyway, they will be permanently blocked from Austria, according to the email, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Schnoell said the move affects about 300 Iranians with visas waiting to enter Austria. He said about 100 of them had been tracked down and informed that they can no longer do so. The search continues for the rest through airline ticket bookings and other means, Schnoell said.

Other officials said a small number of Iranians with such short-term visas already are in Austria. It wasn't immediately clear what will happen with them.

The end of the program, named for former U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey, could have broad implications for members of religious minority groups in Iran.

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society says on its website that ending the U.S.-Austrian partnership "puts people seeking religious freedom in danger and sends the wrong message about the pervasive violations of religious freedom in Iran."

Immigration is a sensitive issue throughout Europe, which is struggling to deal with hundreds of thousands of people from Syria, North Africa and beyond.

Austria, a nation of fewer than 9 million people, is strained by efforts to accommodate and integrate more than 100,000 refugees who have flowed in since 2015.

A Section on 01/28/2017