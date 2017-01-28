Kenya, al-Shabab each claims to kill scores

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The al-Shabab extremist group attacked a Kenyan military base inside Somalia early Friday, and both the insurgents and Kenya's military claimed dozens of deaths on the opposite side.

Al-Shabab spokesman Sheikh Abdiaziz Abu-Musab said the group's fighters killed at least 51 Kenyan soldiers during the early morning attack in Kulbiyow town in Lower Jubba region. But Kenyan military spokesman P.M. Njuguna denied it, saying "scores" of the extremist fighters were killed instead when its soldiers repelled the assault.

A Somali military officer, Col. Ahmed Ali, said al-Shabab used a suicide car bomb to penetrate the camp, part of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, allowing dozens of extremists with machine guns to overrun the base, torching tents and arms depots.

Ali disputed al-Shabab's claim of killing dozens of soldiers, saying the Kenyans fought back before retreating to a nearby area. He declined to give further details.

Al-Qaida's East African affiliate is fighting to impose a strict version of Islam in the Horn of Africa nation. It has lashed out with deadly attacks against countries like neighboring Kenya that contribute to the African Union mission.

Two Kenyan police officers were killed and four seriously wounded when their vehicle struck an roadside bomb while they were crossing into Somalia to respond to Friday's attack, a Kenyan official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to share the information.

In February last year, Kenya tried to downplay a similar al-Shabab attack that Somalia's president said killed at least 180 Kenyan soldiers. Kenya's military spokesman denied the figure but refused to give an official death toll. That attack was considered the bloodiest by al-Shabab militants to date.

Thousands of the African Union troops are in Somalia to bolster the country's weak government, while al-Shabab continues to set up deadly guerrilla attacks like this week's assault on a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, that killed at least 26.

Earlier this month, the African Union's Peace and Security Council decided to ask the U.N. Security Council to authorize a six-month "surge" of 4,500 troops to expand offensive operations. The Security Council was expected to discuss Somalia on Friday.

Somalia's security forces are supposed to be taking on more responsibility as the African Union force prepares to withdraw by the end of 2020. But concerns remain high about the country's security, and the ongoing al-Shabab attacks in the capital and elsewhere have contributed to several delays in Somalia's presidential elections, a key step in the country's recovery.

The vote once set for last year is now expected to be held Feb. 8 as the impoverished country tries to recover from decades of chaos that began in 1991, when warlords overthrew a longtime dictator.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders said Friday that it plans to return to Somalia, more than three years after closing its operations in the turbulent country, where it suffered "extreme attacks" on its workers.

The medical aid charity said its return will be a cautious one.

The charity pulled out of Somalia in August 2013 after 22 years of operations there. It cited an environment where armed groups and civilian leaders increasingly allowed or condoned killings, assaults and abductions of humanitarian workers.

Doctors Without Borders last year started exploring a possible return, sending a delegation to Somalia in May to meet with the prime minister and others.

Between decades of conflict and natural disasters such as drought, Somalia has an estimated 1.1 million displaced people and a weak health system. In recent months, the country has faced the added burden of thousands returning home from the world's largest refugee camp, Dadaab in neighboring Kenya, which is expected to close in May.

The Britain-based International NGO Safety Organization calls Somalia "one of the most dangerous countries in the world for aid workers."

