Maumelle pressures LR Christian

6A/5A-4 BOYS

MAUMELLE 71, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 57

Things rarely go completely as planned, but the Maumelle Hornets were close enough for their coach with a 71-57 victory over the Little Rock Christian Warriors at Hornet Gymnasium on Friday night.

Maumelle stuck with its full-court pressure defense through much of the game. By the end, the benefit of its deep bench began to pay off and help Maumelle pull away from leads of 30-28 at halftime, 33-32 with 6:26 left in the third quarter, and 49-45 in the final minute of the third.

"I made a very poor decision the past several games," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook said. "If the pressure didn't work early, I just abandoned it, and we weren't able to utilize our depth. We weren't getting in a rhythm, and so that's one of the things we really emphasized the last two days of practice."

Extended scoring runs by Maumelle (18-3, 7-1 6A/5A-4) finally proved too much.

Senior guard Patrick Greene's three-pointer gave Maumelle a 56-47 lead with 6:32 left in the fourth quarter. Two free throws by senior forward Alex North put Christian within 58-50 midway through the fourth, but Maumelle scored the next eight points and led 66-50 after senior forward Tyren Kutz's layup with 2:48 left in the game.

Greene and senior forward Mike Fuller each scored 12 points to lead Maumelle. Senior forward Quan Richardson scored 11, and senior guard Darius Tate had 10. Maumelle senior guard Tremont Richardson, who scored 30 in his team's first matchup with Christian, had eight.

Tremont Richardson was limited, in part, by a broken nose received last week in a game with Little Rock Parkview, but Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said his team worked to deny Richardson easy penetration.

"We did a pretty good job tonight of keeping him out of the lane," Finley said. "We were packing it in."

Christian (9-10, 1-7) managed Maumelle's pressure through most of the first half and led 12-6 after sophomore guard Mykal Moore's three-pointer less than five minutes after the opening tip.

"We handled their press a little bit early," Finley said. "We didn't handle it in the third quarter. If we could've handled it better, we could've been in it at the end."

Maumelle's lead was 15-12 on Tate's three-pointer late in the first quarter, but neither team would lead by more than three until Maumelle's first run of the third quarter.

Christian led 28-26 after senior guard Seth Claxton hit a 15-foot jumper with a minute left before halftime, but Maumelle took the lead for keeps on Fuller's 12-footer two seconds before the first-half buzzer.

"I was pleased," Shook said. "It kind of went as scripted for us. It kind of went the way we sold it to our players, so it should make it easier for them to buy in."

LR Christian (57)

Stickland 0 0-0 0, Hill 5 2-5 13, Linwood 0 0-0 0, Hightower 2 2-3 6, Moore 4 4-4 15, North 2 6-8 10, Chappell 3 2-4 8, Bennet 0 0-0 0, Claxton 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 17-26 57

Maumelle (71)

Robinson 3 2-2 8, Richardson 5 1-1 11, Tate 4 0-0 10, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Kutz 2 2-2 6, Fuller 10 2-3 12, Word 1 3-4 6, Curtis 0 0-0 0, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Greene 2 6-8 12, Li 0 0-0 , Ali 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 18-22 71

LR Christian (9-10);18 10 17 12 -- 57

Maumelle (18-3);17 13 21 20 -- 71

Three-point goals -- LR Christian 4 (Moore 3, Hill); Maumelle 5 (Tate 2, Greene 2, Word); Total fouls -- LR Christian 16; Maumelle 23

Sports on 01/28/2017