Mom admits guilt in boy's overdose

An Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the overdose death of her 4-year-old son in 2014, court records show.

Tabatha Bohac, 27, of Saline County signed the plea paperwork Jan. 17. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $10,000.

According to an arrest warrant, Bryant police arrived in the 3200 block of Ward Drive in Benton on the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2014, to find Bohac's 4-year-old son being carried to an ambulance.

State Desk on 01/28/2017