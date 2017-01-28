Mom admits guilt in boy's overdose
An Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the overdose death of her 4-year-old son in 2014, court records show.
Tabatha Bohac, 27, of Saline County signed the plea paperwork Jan. 17. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $10,000.
According to an arrest warrant, Bryant police arrived in the 3200 block of Ward Drive in Benton on the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2014, to find Bohac's 4-year-old son being carried to an ambulance.
