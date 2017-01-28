NLR takes over top spot in OT

North Little Rock is in first place in the 7A-Central Conference after earning a come-from-behind 67-62 victory over Cabot in overtime Friday night at North Little Rock Gymnasium.

Senior forward Deion Dobbins led North Little Rock (15-5, 5-1 7A-Central) with 21 points.

North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice almost saw his team blow a 15-point lead against Bryant in a 61-59 victory Tuesday night at home. On Friday, Rice's team showed poise in the fourth quarter and overtime.

"We handled the situation a lot better," Rice said. "I can't praise them enough for how hard they played. We made some mistakes, some young stuff that sophomores make. But man, we played hard."

With the Charging Wildcats trailing 54-51 with 3.5 seconds left in regulation, sophomore forward Collin Moore attempted a three-point shot but was fouled by Cabot senior forward Matt Stanley. Moore, who finished with 17 points, made all three free throws to tie the game at 54-54.

North Little Rock led 60-55 with 2:00 left in overtime, but Cabot senior guard Jarrod Barnes' layup cut the lead to 60-57 with 1:53 remaining. With 1:04 remaining, Dobbins dunked for a 63-59 North Little Rock advantage.

Junior guard Jalen Brown's three-pointer pulled the Panthers within 65-62 with 19.3 seconds left, but Jarvis Ricks closed the game with two free throws with 17.1 seconds to play.

Barnes and Bobby Joe Duncan each had 15 points to lead Cabot (14-3, 4-2), which defeated North Little Rock twice last season en route to winning its first Class 7A state championship.

"There's a lot of ball left," Cabot Coach Jerry Bridges said. "It's a grind. We've got something we want to try to defend in March. Right now, it's about getting there.

"They got us here."

CABOT (62)

Duncan 5 3-4 15, Barnes 6 2-4 15, Brown 1 0-0 3, Gilbertson 3 4-4 12, Stanley 2 1-2 5, Allgood 4 2-3 10, Weir 1 0-1 2. Totals 22 12-18 62.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (67)

Dobbins 9 1-2 21, Ricks 3 4-4 11, Walker 1 2-2 5, Fresh 1 0-0 2, Fudge 2 0-1 5, Moore 6 5-6 17, Sheppard 1 0-0 2, Duckworth 1 1-2 4. Totals 24 13-17 67.

Cabot (14-3) 11 17 15 11 8 -- 62

NLR (15-5) 11 15 14 14 13 -- 67

Three-point goals -- Cabot 6 (Duncan 2, Gilbertson 2, Barnes, Brown); North Little Rock 6 (Dobbins 2, Duckworth, Ricks, Walker, Fudge). Total fouls -- Cabot 18, North Little Rock 23. Fouled out -- Stanley.

