Panelist objects to grant proposal

MAGNOLIA -- A grant allowing for free tuition and fees at community and technical colleges will take away the state's only award programs based on financial need, an Arkansas Department of Higher Education Coordinating Board member said Friday.

If approved by the Legislature, the Arkansas Future Grant that Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last month would replace the Workforce Improvement Grant and the Higher Education Opportunities Grant, both administered by the state Department of Higher Education and awarded to low-income students.

Ben Pickard, the coordinating board member from Searcy, said he worried that ridding the state of its only two need-based financial aid programs goes against the grain of the state's master plan, which ultimately seeks to raise the number of Arkansans with a technical certificate or higher.

The issue came up on the second day of the board's meeting in Magnolia.

Arkansas Future, which would start as early as the fall semester, would allow the state's high school graduates and residents who have lived in the state for at least three years access to free tuition and mandatory fees at a community or technical college. It will only apply to students who study a science, technology, engineering or mathematics-related field or a "high-demand" field, such as welding.

It is available to both traditional and nontraditional students and will allow for part-time enrollment. It will fill in gaps other financial aid may not cover.

"There are no academic requirements to receive the scholarship in the beginning," said Higher Education Department Director Maria Markham. "It doesn't matter what their high school GPA was, what their ACT [score] was. All students qualify if they have that residency requirement.

"Once they are in, they do have to maintain satisfactory academic progress at their institution, so they have to complete the correct proportion of credits that they signed up for and also maintain a 2.0 [GPA]."

Funding for the grants will come from repealing the Workforce Improvement and Higher Education Opportunities grants, she said, adding that the department will honor the Higher Education Opportunities grant, which is renewable. In fiscal 2016, the department made 2,320 awards for $2.8 million for the Workforce Improvement Grant and 7,138 awards totaling $5.6 million for the Higher Education Opportunities Grant, she said.

Those grant programs had low success rates, with nearly three of four students stopping out or dropping out, she said.

Pickard said: "Low-income people are much higher risk, so that means that 23 percent were succeeding. I'm concerned that we passed a master plan, and this does not fit."

The coordinating board in 2015 passed the state's higher education master plan, which seeks to raise the percentage of Arkansans who have technical certificates, associate degrees, bachelor's degrees or higher to 60 percent by 2025.

Currently, 38.8 percent of the state's adult residents have earned certificates or higher, and Arkansas is still near the bottom compared with other states, according to the Lumina Foundation, a private group working to increase the number of Americans who hold certificates or degrees.

A better-educated population can attract business and industry to the state, officials have said.

When the state passed the master plan, Pickard said, "there was a need for an increase in need-based funding. Unless I'm mistaken, the two programs you're eliminating to create this were the only two programs that the state currently has. How does this match with the master plan that just passed?"

The two programs were based entirely on need, but the state has other financial aid programs that are open to that same group of students, Markham said.

Pickard said: "Need-based is need-based. And this is not need-based."

A 2015 report by the National Association of State Student Grant and Aid Programs showed that a national average of 75 percent of state scholarship aid has gone toward students with financial need. In Arkansas, the percentage shrinks to 6 percent.

Markham said the department is still exploring need-based aid.

"We just want to make sure that we're not excluding the low-income and the needs-based. That's not the intent," she said. "It was just to open it up to a larger population of those who are still low-income but not low-income enough. ... We wanted to make it available for more students."

Pickard said: "In actuality, I understand what you're saying, but it eliminates any state need-based aid that's currently being produced. We're going from $9 million to zero."

He added that he feared the turnaround time for the grant was too short, given that the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is now available in October, and higher-education institutions have already received some packages for their students. If the Legislature passed the grant this spring, Pickard said, the department would need to have it ready for students before the fall.

