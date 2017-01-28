Reproductive rights rally held at state Capitol in Little Rock

Hundreds of folks turned out Saturday afternoon on the Arkansas State Capitol steps during a rally for reproductive rights.

"We don't want your little hands all up in our underpants," read many of the signs demonstrators hoisted as speakers rallied a crowd of about 600.

Senator Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, introduced a lineup of seven speakers, including Karen Musick of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network and Camille Richoux of the Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice. Topics ranged from support of the Affordable Care Act, access to safe abortion services, to LGBTQ rights.

"If you're opposed to abortion, don't have one," Musick said. "If you're a man and you're opposed to abortion, don't you ever do anything to a woman that puts her in a position that she has to make that choice."

Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.