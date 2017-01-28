Home / Latest News /
Reproductive rights rally held at state Capitol in Little Rock
Hundreds of folks turned out Saturday afternoon on the Arkansas State Capitol steps during a rally for reproductive rights.
"We don't want your little hands all up in our underpants," read many of the signs demonstrators hoisted as speakers rallied a crowd of about 600.
Senator Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, introduced a lineup of seven speakers, including Karen Musick of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network and Camille Richoux of the Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice. Topics ranged from support of the Affordable Care Act, access to safe abortion services, to LGBTQ rights.
"If you're opposed to abortion, don't have one," Musick said. "If you're a man and you're opposed to abortion, don't you ever do anything to a woman that puts her in a position that she has to make that choice."
Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
JakeTidmore says... January 28, 2017 at 5:55 p.m.
Well said, Karen Musick!
Seems like the lawmakers like getting into ladies underpants; getting into the bedrooms of folks; getting between ladies and their doctors; getting between ladies and services to help women and their children. Just plain poking their nasty noses where they don't belong.
**
America used to have no problem with abortion until the squirrelly self-righteous goody-two-bits got into the act back in the 19th century.
Result: women jailed, women dying, families left without a maternal parent, orphans in some cases, women slandered and treated as outcasts. And they dared call it "doing good."
