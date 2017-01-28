Rose takes lead; Tiger leaves early

SAN DIEGO -- Justin Rose already achieved what he wanted Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open. One last birdie for the lead made the day a little bit better.

Spooked by the bumpy greens late in the day at Torrey Pines that cost him two bogeys, Rose rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 closing hole on the South Course for a 1-under 71 that gave him a one-shot lead going into a weekend that no longer has as much star power.

Tiger Woods missed the cut in his return to the PGA Tour after 17 months. Perhaps more shocking was that Jason Day and Dustin Johnson also missed the cut, as did Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson was on the bubble until making a birdie on the 18th for a 72 to make the cut with one shot to spare.

Rose, who was at 8-under 136, now gets two more cracks at the South Course, where the average score for two days was 73.8.

"Everyone has played both courses now, and now we get to play the bruiser for the next two days," Rose said. "So you just want to basically put yourself within shot."

Brandt Snedeker saved par from a shot that nearly went out-of-bounds on No. 12, rammed in a birdie putt on the 13th and held on for a 69. He was one shot behind as he tries to join J.C. Snead, Woods and Mickelson as the only back-to-back winners since this event began in 1952.

Adam Hadwin of Canada, coming off a 59 and a runner-up finish last week in the California desert, shot a 71 and joined Snedeker at 7-under 137.

The cut was at even-par 144.

"I actually think the cut mark is incredibly low for two days around here," Rose said. "Pretty much everyone who's made the cut is still in the golf tournament."

It still was too high for Woods.

He opened with a birdie on the par-5 10th on the North Course. He added another birdie on the par-5 fifth. He threw in a pair of bogeys and never looked like he was going to be sticking around for the weekend. Woods shot 72 and missed the cut at Torrey Pines for the first time.

"I just didn't make enough birdies," Woods said. "It's frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament."

Day, the No. 1 player in the world, missed the cut for the second consecutive year at Torrey Pines as he struggled with his putter even on the new, smoother greens on the North Course. Johnson had a chance to rally to make the cut until he missed a 6-foot par putt and three-putted for par on his last two holes.

The tournament had 10 of the top 25 players in the world. Only five of them -- Hideki Matsuyama, Rose, Paul Casey, Mickelson and Emiliano Grillo -- survived.

Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 2-over 74 and was at even par going into the weekend. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

LPGA TOUR

Pair lead opener

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson led a U.S. Solheim Cup breakaway Friday in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

Lincicome shot an 8-under 65 to reach 17-under 129 at Ocean Club Golf Course, and Thompson had a career-best 61 to pull within a stroke.

"The way it's been going the last two days, the putter has been making everything, which is obviously really fun. If I can keep that up, then it could be good on Sunday," Lincicome said. "I'm just playing well, and still made everything today. Putter is on point right now and it's exciting to see."

Lincicome broke the tournament 36-hole mark, and Thompson shattered the course record of 64 that Lincicome set Thursday. Lincicome had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th, using a 7-iron from 161 yards.

Gerina Piller was third at 14 under after a 65, and Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) completed the Solheim Cup quartet at 13 under. Lewis had a 67.

P.K. Kongkraphan and Megan Khang each shot 69 to reach 11 under. Canadian star Brooke Henderson (65) was 10 under along with Xi Yu Lin (67) and Austin Ernst (68).

Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 71 and was 5 under going into the weekend.

U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster made the cut, following an opening 70 with a 72. She's starting her 35th season on the LPGA Tour.

Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn advanced to the weekend on the number with rounds of 75 and 69.

Michelle Wie dropped out, shooting 73-74.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Nine tied at top

DOHA, Qatar -- Wales' Bradley Dredge shot an even-par 72 in gusty conditions to drop into a European Tour-record nine-way tie for the Qatar Masters lead.

The last time nine players were tied on top was after the first round of the 1997 Wales Open, but this was the first time in tour history so many led after 36 holes.

South Korea's Wang Jeunghun (67) also was 8 under along with South Africa's Thomas Aiken (68) and Jaco van Zyl (69), Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (70), Spain's Jorge Campilo (67) and Nacho Alvira (69), England's Andy Sullivan (68) and Finland's Mikko Kornohen (65).

David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69 and was 4 under going into the weekend.

