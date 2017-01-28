For theft, ex-mayor avoids prison term

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania mayor avoided prison time Friday but will serve two years on probation for accumulating Wild West artifacts he bought with public money for a museum that was never built.

Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed was sentenced to two years of probation during a brief hearing in the courthouse around the corner from his former mayoral offices.

Reed told Judge Kevin Hess that he took responsibility for his crimes, which include two felonies.

He apologized and called his prosecution “a gut-wrenchingly humiliating” process.

Reed, a 67-year-old Democrat, pleaded guilty earlier this week to 20 counts of receiving stolen property. All the charges involve photos or documents, a small portion of about 1,800 items investigators seized from his properties about two years ago.

Hess said prison time would have been grossly disproportionate and said his sentence took into account Reed’s guilty plea, his lack of a criminal record, his efforts to improve the city over 28 years as mayor and his current cancer diagnosis.

“This is not about the propriety of raising money for historical artifacts, nor is it about the wisdom of building museums in Harrisburg,” the judge said.

Rebecca Franz, a prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office, said the result “achieved justice.”

Reed told reporters that he decided to plead guilty after concluding with certainty that the 20 photos and letters at issue were city property.

He has said they may have inadvertently ended up in his possession as he was packing up at the end of his mayoral term.

He was also fined $2,000 and ordered to pay the costs of prosecution.