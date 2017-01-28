U.S. Reed embraces his shot

U.S. Reed's life changed March 14, 1981.

It was on that day in Austin, Texas, when Reed hit a half-court, 49-foot buzzer-beater for the Arkansas Razorbacks, upsetting defending national champion Louisville 74-73 in the Midwest Region second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The buzzer-beater -- one of three that day along with Kansas State's Rolando Blackman and Saint Joseph's John Smith -- became one of the greatest moments in Arkansas history. Sports Illustrated called those three moments the day the NCAA Tournament became March Madness.

Reed discussed the play and more at the Downtown Tip-Off Club's meeting Friday at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.

Before his speech, Reed, 57, watched his shot with the crowd via YouTube.

"They remember," Reed said. "They remember something that made an impact on the NCAA Tournament. That day really helped college basketball go to another level, as far as the excitement.

"It's really an honor to represent Arkansas and make Arkansas a part of that history."

Reed, of Pine Bluff, played at Arkansas from 1977-81 and was part of the Razorbacks' Final Four team as a freshman in 1978. But it was his shot in 1981 that made him an Arkansas legend.

There isn't a week that goes by that Reed isn't reminded of his shot. He told Friday's crowd that when he got his oil changed at Sears in Little Rock, the employee recognized him.

"He said, 'U.S. Reed? You're my family,' " Reed recalled. "I said, 'What?' He said, 'I used to watch the games with my grandmother when I was like 10. That's my memory of her. So I'm giving you a discount.'

"I said, 'OK!' So I get things like that."

When the NCAA Tournament rolls around in March, Reed receives calls from various media outlets to recall his shot.

Last year, Northern Iowa's Paul Jesperson hit a half-court shot to beat Texas 75-72 in the first round in Oklahoma City. CBS Sports called Reed, asking him what advice he would give to Jesperson.

"Tell him to do a lot of banquets and a lot of high school speeches," Reed said. "Don't turn anything down."

Reed has been pleased with Arkansas' 2016-17 team so far. Tuesday's 71-70 victory at Vanderbilt was one, he said, that could put the Razorbacks on the right track toward the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm seeing them with a confidence now that I haven't seen," Reed said. "Basketball is a game of confidence. They have the confidence to win now. If they can just keep playing together like they're playing now, I like the fight in them. They don't give up when they're behind. They have a short memory when it comes to bad plays. If they keep it up, they have a chance to go to the Big Dance."

While Reed was on the Fayetteville campus, he played with fellow homegrown stars in Sidney Moncrief (Little Rock Hall) and Ron Brewer (Fort Smith Northside). Next season, Arkansas will feature three of the state's top high school players in El Dorado's Daniel Gafford, Little Rock Parkview's Khalil Garland and Mills' Darius Hall.

Having Arkansas high school stars play for the Razorbacks can go a long way to bringing success back to the program, Reed said.

"It's pride when you can play for your home state," Reed said. "You're playing harder because you're representing your neighborhoods and your community. That's a big part of winning in the state of Arkansas."

