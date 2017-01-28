Wampus Cats settle down, swat Hornets

BRYANT -- Kendarious Smith's desire to knock off No. 9 Bryant started long before Conway's 58-52 victory on Friday night.

"It feels pretty good, especially at Bryant," said Smith, a 6-2 senior guard. "It's a big rivalry for us. We wanted to win as soon as we walked off the bus."

Smith scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the game's final 6:07 as the Wampus Cats (11-8, 4-3) made a late run to turn back the Hornets (14-5, 4-3).

"[Smith] is a great player and I'm sick of seeing him, to be honest with you," said Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson, whose team trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before tying the game at 45 late in the fourth quarter. "He's tough to guard. He can shoot the three. He makes every free throw. He's athletic. He finishes. He defends. Yeah, he's someone I really have a ton of respect for."

Bryant outscored Conway 12-5 to start the final quarter, tying the game with 2:38 remaining on two free throws by Braylon Steen. But a free throw by Smith, followed by a Smith layup, started Conway's game-winning rally.

Conway committed seven turnovers in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, but settled down long enough to get to the free-throw line. The Wampus Cats were good on their final eight shots from the line.

"We turned the ball over but we still closed it out by making free throws," Conway Coach Will Johnson said. "There were a couple of possessions that were real crucial. One or two mistakes in a game like that will cost you a game. Ultimately, we made some good plays."

Smith's dunk with 52 seconds left gave the Wampus Cats a 52-47 lead and all but wrapped up Conway's upset victory.

Junior point guard Carson Petrucelli added 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Conway while senior Travis Obannon added 10 points, including a 6-of-7 effort from the free-throw line. Senior Gentrell Taylor grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Bryant senior guard Romen Martin drained 10 of 11 free-throw attempts and led the Hornets with 18 points. Senior guard Calvin Allen added 12 points.

Conway outrebounded Bryant 33-25 and was 20-of-39 shooting. Bryant was 13 of 42 from the floor.

CONWAY (58)

Milton 1 0-0 2, Petrucelli 3 4-4 16, Taylor 2 1-1 5, Smith 8 2-4 20, Williams 2 0-1 4, Bradshaw 2 0-4 4, Obannon 2 6-7 10, Maull 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-21 58.

BRYANT (52)

Martin 3 10-11 18, Turner 1 1-2 4, Allen 4 3-4 12, Chumley 0 0-0 0, McIntosh 0 0-2 0, Canada 0 0-0 0, Moody 0 0-0 0, Steen 1 2-4 4, Lambert 1 6-9 8, Washington 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 22-32 52.

Conway (11-8) 8 14 18 18 -- 58

Bryant (14-5) 4 11 19 18 -- 52

Three-point goals -- Conway 5 (Petrucelli 3, Smith 2); Bryant 4 (Martin 2, Turner, Allen). Team fouls -- Conway 26, Bryant 17.

