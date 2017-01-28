White gets, makes his shots for Parkview

The Little Rock Parkview coaches have asked Curtis White to shoot more and better shots.

Friday night at Rip Arena, the 6-4 junior obliged. White hit five three-pointers, including one with five seconds left, to lift Parkview to a 44-41 victory over Little Rock Hall.

White, playing more because Arkansas Razorbacks signee Kahlil Garland was out with an injury to his Achilles, finished with 17 points for the Patriots (17-4, 7-1).

"He had a big-time game,'' Parkview Coach Al Flanigan said. "We have been on him all the time about shooting the ball, and taking good shots, and he did tonight. He did not want to lose that game. He had a big game tonight."

The Patriots trailed 41-39 with 1:38 left. Javon Franklin scored inside with 1:17 left to tie the score. Hall (12-7, 5-3), like it had much of the game, held the ball while waiting for a final shot. With 21 seconds left, the Warriors were called for a traveling violation.

Parkview set up to go inside, but White got open in the corner. He nailed the shot in front of the Parkview student section.

Mario Goggins led Hall with 12 points while Grant Jackson chipped in 10. Franklin had 10 points for Parkview.

LR HALL (41)

Smith 2 2-2 6, Juniel 0 6-6 6, Nichols 1 0-0 2, Goggins 2 6-6 12, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Beal 2 0-0 5, Jackson 4 0-0 10. Totals 11 14-14 41.

LR PARKVIEW (44)

Farr 1 0-0 2, Moody 2 0-0 4, Franklin 3 4-8 10, White 5 2-2 17, Stokes 2 0-0 4, Henderson 2 3-6 7, Flanigan 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-16 44.

Hall (12-7) 4 11 17 9 -- 41

Parkview (17-4) 11 11 7 15 -- 44

Three-point goals -- Hall: 5 ( Goggins 2, Jackson 2, Beal 1); Parkview 5 (White 5). Team fouls -- Hall 10, Parkview 15.

