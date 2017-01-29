Arrogate superior; Chrome smudged

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Jockey Victor Espinoza sensed trouble before California Chrome stepped inside the starting gate. The champion balked.

"He'd never done that," Espinoza said. "That was a bad sign."

But wasn't until after the gates opened Saturday in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park that Espinoza knew Chrome was cooked. When he asked the horse for his usual burst, none was there.

"He was empty today," Espinoza said of California, who ended up eighth in the 12-horse field. "He just completely shut down."

All Espinoza could do was watch as Arrogate -- his rival and the 4-5 favorite -- leave Chrome and the rest of the field in the dust for a 4¾-length victory.

"I was loaded," winning jockey Mike Smith said.

The crowd of more than 16,000 that turned out for thoroughbred racing's richest event gave its loudest applause to California Chrome when the 6-year-old star headed out to the track for what was the final race of his career.

California Chrome, the 2014 and 2016 Horse of the Year, would have been the first thoroughbred to earn over $20 million had he prevailed. It was the first time California Chrome was lower than third in his last 13 starts, and he never was worse than sixth in any of his previous 26 starts.

"He didn't look real comfortable," California Chrome trainer Art Sherman said. "He didn't break as sharp as he usually does and then he got hung out so wide. But down the backside he had no excuse. ... He looked like he was listless. I don't know why. This is the first bad race he's ever run for me."

The Pegasus was a succession of power.

Arrogate narrowly defeated California Chrome in the Breeders' Cup Classic two months ago, but this time he put away the 2014 Kentucky Derby winner -- and 10 other horses -- in convincing fashion.

"This horse is just coming around," winning trainer Bob Baffert said.

Casual fans might not be nearly as familiar with Arrogate as they are with California Chrome, a rags-to-riches story who had developed a following over the past few years.

Arrogate was a late-developing horse who missed the limelight of last summer's entire Triple Crown series before emerging as a major force in August with a lopsided victory in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in New York. Then came his determined effort to defeat California Chrome in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita in November, setting up Saturday's showdown in the first running of the Pegasus.

The inducement? A $12 million purse and a $7 million payout to the winner.

"It took me $12 million to get me off the couch," said Baffert, who rarely leaves California anymore.

Baffert is no stranger to big races. In 2015, he trained American Pharoah to the first sweep of the Triple Crown in 37 years.

But even Baffert's stomach was turning with anxiety Saturday.

"I've got to admit, I was really nervous," Baffert said.

Arrogate remained in California, where torrential rainfall had hampered his training. while California Chrome arrived to South Florida two weeks ago to acclimate to the weather and the Gulfstream racing surface.

"We've been working on nothing but mud this past month," Baffert said.

Arrogate didn't get to Florida until Tuesday.

Breaking from the inside post, Smith urged Arrogate out of the gate to gain forward position. On the far outside, Espinoza did the same with California Chrome.

Chrome wasn't quick enough to clear the field and was four wide rounding the first turn. Espinoza said it wasn't a factor. What was: Chrome didn't fire.

Noble Bird led early, and Smith was content to allow Arrogate to sit in third, with California Chrome on his right flank. The two stars raced that way up the backstretch.

And that's where Chrome began to struggle.

"I was good heading up to the 5/8-mile pole," Espinoza said. "But then he just completely shut down."

Smith looked to his side and saw Chrome was in trouble.

"I knew he wasn't firing," Smith said. "He wasn't running his race."

Baffert, watching from the stands, spotted it, too.

"I could tell by Victor's body language that he was struggling on him a little bit," Baffert said.

The race was over then and there.

Arrogate took command in the final turn and spurted away. Second-place finisher Shaman Ghost paid $8 to place and $5.80 to show and earned $1.75 million for his connections, Stronach Stables, with Neolithic ($6) taking third and winning $1 million for owner Starlight Racing.

Espinoza, realizing defeat was certain, wrapped up on Chrome and eased him across the wire, ahead of only three horses. Chrome's lack of response came as a surprise to Espinoza.

"It really did surprise me today," he said. "He had never run a bad race."

Pegasus World Cup

• At Gulfstream Park, Hallandale, Fla.

WINNER Arrogate

TIME 1:47.71 for 11/8 mile

TRAINER Bob Baffert

OWNER Juddmonte Farm

FIRST PRIZE $7 million

JOCKEY Mke Smith

HORSE;WIN;PLACE;SHOW

Arrogate;$3.80, $2.80, $2.20

Shaman Ghost;$8.60, $5.80

Neolithic;$6.00

ALSO RAN Keen Ice, War Story, Noble Bird, Semper Fortis, Breaking Lucky, California Chrome, Prayer for Relief; War Envoy

Sports on 01/29/2017