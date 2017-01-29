Arts association president enjoys acting, directing

The fuchsia stripe in Trent Reese’s hair matches his shirt, which matches his phone case.

Suffice it to say he’s a creative guy.

The 27-year-old Conway native is president of the Conway Community Arts Association Board of Directors. He’s also at home onstage at The

Lantern Theatre in downtown Conway, the organization’s home. He’s been acting almost all his life.

“When I was a child, I would put on Disney movies as plays. I had a blanket I’d use as a cape, and I’d walk around the house and pretend to be that character,” he said.

Reese also had a knack for painting and drawing.

“I was a paid artist at 5. My great-grandmother would give me a nickel for [my artwork],” he said, laughing, as he sat in a chair at The Lantern Theatre.

He participated in theater at Conway High School, too, under the direction of Kelly Webber.

“I love her,” Reese said.

His mother, Leah Standridge, is a public-school nurse in Branson, Missouri, and his father, Chris Reese, is a salesman for Graybar Electric in Conway.

Although both of his parents are supportive of his theater pursuits — he has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theater performance from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg — “I kind of got that talk,” Trent Reese said.

His parents weren’t sure he could make money in the arts, but he wasn’t dissuaded.

“I’m Taurus; I’m stubborn,” he said. “I’m not a business-minded person; I’m a concept person.”

His grandmother, Ella Reese of Conway, was a longtime math teacher at Carl Stuart Middle School in Conway, but Trent Reese said he didn’t inherit those genes.

“You don’t want me as treasurer. I’m not good with numbers,” he said.

He does plan to follow in her footsteps in education, though. His goal is to teach at the college level and work in theater on breaks.

For now, he is production and stage manager for Blackbird Academy, and he works part time at Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Little Rock.

When Reese came back to Conway in May after he earned his degree in 2012, he started looking around at theater to be involved in, and he sent an email to the Conway Community Arts Association and expressed an interest in directing.

First, though, he had a month’s internship as assistant director for a theater group in Massachusetts; then he came back home. He interviewed with veteran members of the Conway organization and was offered the director’s position for The Odd Couple.

He quickly became a member of the board and was elected vice president. Two months later, he was president.

One of his favorite performances was when he directed Other Desert Cities, a Pulitzer-prize-winning play.

“I’m a big fan of family dramas,” he said.

He also directed 110 Stories, based on true accounts from survivors of 9/11, which was performed on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City.

“We were able to walk down to the firehouse to see the memorial afterward,” he said.

He said the playwright, Sarah

Tuft of California, “was a joy to work with.” He emailed her to ask questions, and the cast became Facebook friends with her. She linked cast members with the “real people” who were represented in the play.

Reese said his favorite role to play was Ned Weeks in The Normal Heart, which is set in the beginning of the AIDS crisis.

“It was a dream role to play,” he said. “I read it and fell in love with it. It’s the only character I’ve ever played that changed me as a person.”

He said Weeks was based on Larry Kramer, the playwright and activist.

“It kind of changed me into being more of an outspoken activist for what I believe in,” Reese said. The play was sponsored by John Schenck and Bobby Loyd, gay-rights activists in Conway, who were married for more than 40 years. Loyd died Dec. 30, 2016, and Schenck died a year later.

“John had recently joined the board, so that was a shock,” Reese said. When he heard the news of Schenck’s death, Reese said, he was so upset he had to leave work.

Reese said his most challenging show was while he was in college, a production of Little Women, which was all student-designed.

“It was my first time ever stage-managing. This was [the story], literally, beginning to end, very narrative. There were about 200 light queues and 90 sound queues.”

Despite the challenges, he said the production was successful.

“It was a beautiful, beautiful show,” he said.

Reese said he enjoys acting and directing.

“I love them both for different reasons. I feel like I’m a little better director than I am an actor,” he said.

But he’ll do just about anything, including costume design. He said his degree program stressed “doing it all,” which gives him an advantage.

“Someone will be more apt to hire an actor who can sew,” he said — and he can.

Reese said one area he doesn’t excel in is set design because construction is not his forte.

“Power tools are not my friend,” Reese said.

Having a home for the Conway Community Arts Association’s performances has made a huge difference, he said. The almost 45-year-old nonprofit organization is the oldest arts group in Conway.

For many years, CCAA performed at the University of Central Arkansas or wherever the group could get a space.

“It’s helped just to have a home. We do more shows — nine shows a season,” he said, including a musical. Not that the venue is perfect. “The ceiling is too low; we can’t do huge, scenic plays.”

However, he likes the intimate space.

“Something I personally enjoy is the black-box feel, being close to the audience. I enjoy that as both a performer and director. When Cindy [Romeo] directed God of Carnage in 2015, I pushed her to do audience in the round. So many audience members were like, ‘I felt like a fly on the wall.’”

He was the technical director for the performance, which won first in state and regional American Association of Community Theatre competitions and advanced to the national competition — the first in Arkansas to do so in that particular competition.

He is excited about the upcoming season.

“It’s really a diverse season, diverse directors, so we’re really excited about it,” Reese said.

For example, he said The Importance of Being Earnest in July will be directed by Charles Bane, a Harding University English teacher.

Other performances include [title of show] (that’s really the name of the musical). The last performance, directed by Jeff Ward, will be at 2:30 p.m. today at The Lantern Theatre, 1021 Van Ronkle St. The next show, Hate Mail, will open Feb. 17.

Wendy Shirar, a member of the community-arts board, has worked alongside Reese in several capacities.

“This is an embodiment to me of what theater is because he has done it all — he’s directed, he’s produced, he’s acted, and now he’s in a leadership role,” she said. “I have always found him very easy to work with.”

They have acted on stage together, and he has been her director, too.

“Regardless of what the level is, he’s very consistent,” Shirar said.

“I think this guy eats, sleeps and breathes theater. He’s there all the time. He’s constantly looking for ways to bring in the community, to get them involved.”

Sometimes that means bringing canned food to a show or making financial donations to a charity.

“He seems to have his finger on the pulse of what the city needs and how we as a theater … what can we do to make it a better place,” Shirar said.

Reese said live theater improves a community.

“It’s important just because it gives you the experience of knowing someone else’s story you may have never experienced before,” he said. “It broadens our human experience and still entertains us. Even if you’re going to see a depressing drama, you’re still getting to escape a little bit.”

Live theater is different from other forms of entertainment, he maintained.

“Someone standing in front of you is a powerful experience that you don’t get from TV or film. I don’t think it will ever go away.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.