Augusta paying 2 superintendent salaries

— The Augusta School District has paid the salaries of two superintendents since August, after Ray Nassar was reassigned and later put on paid administrative leave and a new superintendent was hired, said Terry Shadwick, school-board president.

School-district attorney Donn Mixon of Jonesboro said the district is investigating issues that allegedly occurred when Nassar was superintendent.

Mixon said the district has also requested the assistance of the Arkansas Legislative Audit, which conducts an annual audit of the district’s finances.

“This investigation is not solely with the auditors; it covers areas [Nassar] would have had under him,” Mixon said. “It’s not just about money — it’s money and property.”

Superintendent Cathy Tanner was hired July 19 at an annual salary of $82,125 and started to work in August. Nassar, whose salary is $90,000 a year, was put on paid administrative leave in September.

The board first reassigned Nassar in July to administration maintenance coordinator, a position Shadwick said the board created for Nassar. He also served as athletic director, but he resigned from that position in August.

Shadwick said the board reassigned Nassar after complaints by a group of teachers who enlisted the aid of Searcy attorney Winston Collier. Shadwick said teacher and student absenteeism was high, which he attributed to low morale.

“Some days, they wouldn’t have enough substitute teachers to cover the spots open those days. Teachers just didn’t want to be there. It was affecting the way school was being taught,” Shadwick said. “We had to do something as a board to settle everything down.”

Nassar said absenteeism was not high and that he was not given due process at the meeting where he was reassigned.

“This is small-town politics; that’s all this amounts to,” Nassar said. He said teachers were upset because of an in-house promotion for federal-programs coordinator.

Tanner said she is now serving as federal-programs coordinator, in addition to being superintendent.

Nassar was starting his fourth year as superintendent and has one more year on his contract after this school year.

Shadwick said Nassar did improve the district’s financial situation and that test scores rose under Nassar’s tenure.

However, Shadwick praised the increase in morale since Tanner has been on campus.

“She has really done an excellent job to be here no more than since August or July,” he said.

Even though yearly audits are conducted on school districts, Tanner said she and Mixon contacted Legislative Audit because they had questions. “[The auditors] had not planned to come — not for the preliminary [audit], no,” Tanner said.

A spokesman in the Augusta School District superintendent’s office said auditors were not on campus as of Thursday.

Tanner said “it’s always a concern” to pay two superintendents’ salaries. “Is it critical? I’d say not, because we’re being very frugal,” she said.

Mixon said it will be up to Tanner to recommend whether to terminate Nassar’s contract, pending the results of the investigation. If the board terminates his contract, Nassar will have 30 days to request a hearing, Mixon said.

“My legislative audit will be like the previous three — it’ll be clean,” Nassar said. “I didn’t do anything for them to investigate. We stayed in budget. When I left, I think we had $1.4 million in the bank. I was trying to keep us out of fiscal distress.”

Nassar has applied for the superintendent position in the Guy-Perkins School District. On his application, he listed his current position as Augusta superintendent and maintenance/buildings and facilities supervisor. Nassar said he did not intend to imply on the application that he was currently acting as Augusta’s superintendent.

He said he has contacted an attorney, but “I’m not going to sue the school district,” Nassar said.

“It’s kind of like one of those things — I’m just going to sit and wait. If I can find another position, I’m going to. That’s what my plans are,” Nassar said.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.