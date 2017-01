The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 917 Broadway St., business, Matthew Morgan, 4:34 a.m. Jan. 16, property valued at $350.

72202

• 3421 Old Cantrell Rd., business, Samuel Wadsworth, midnight Jan. 17, cash totaling $1,043, property valued at $100.

• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residence, Glenda Webb, 10 a.m. Jan. 17, cash totaling $120, property valued at $102.

72204

• 1407 S. Grant St., residence, Sonya Campbell, 2:32 p.m. Jan. 16, property valued at $701.

• 8901 Tanya Dr., residence, Brianna Davis, 6 a.m. Jan. 18, property value unknown.

• 3016 S. University Ave., business, unknown, 9 p.m. Jan. 18, cash totaling $100, property value unknown.

• 5310 S. Shackleford Rd., business, unknown, 1:55 a.m. Jan. 19, property value unknown.

72205

• 8490 N. Rodney Parham Rd., residence, Ashley Bowling, 8:40 p.m. Jan. 16, property value unknown.

• 21 Corporate Hill Dr., business, Stacy Finley, 9:40 p.m. Jan. 16, property valued at $3,151.

• 7820 W. Capitol Ave., residence, Hamzah Qattum, 11 a.m. Jan. 19, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $1,801.

• 3425 Lamar St., residence, Curtis Rideout, 8 p.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $1,100.

72206

• 1015 E. 30th St., business, Ramon Phillips, 6 p.m. Jan. 20, property valued at $40.

72209

• 5916 Maureen Dr., residence, Jeff Wilburn, 6:15 a.m. Jan. 17, property value unknown.

• 10 Southern Oaks Dr., residence, Angela Conway, 1:20 p.m. Jan. 18, property value unknown.

• 5310 Baseline Rd., residence, Anthony Wright, 4:13 a.m. Jan. 19, property valued at $40.

• 3900 Bruno Rd., residence, Rebecca Colbert, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19, property valued at $4,205.

• 3403 Spencer Lane, residence, Charles Mccullough, 9 a.m. Jan. 19, property valued at $241.

• 12 George Lane, residence, Richard Boney, 8:05 p.m. Jan. 19, property value unknown.

• 1 Saxony Circle, residence, Malvan Lovelace, 5:55 a.m. Jan. 20, property valued at $1,400.

• 1 Old Glory Court, residence, Ray Deremiah, 6 p.m. Jan. 20, property valued at $250.

• 7213 Knollwood Rd., residence, Derrika Dunning, 8 a.m. Jan. 21, property valued at $881.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Rd., residence, George Carter, 10 a.m. Jan. 20, property valued at $1,800.

72210

• 34 Silverleaf Court, residence, Reggie Parks, 8:10 a.m. Jan. 16, cash totaling $300, property valued at $500.

• 9400 Stagecoach Rd., residence, Brenda Mosley, 10:25 a.m. Jan. 19, property value unknown.

72211

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Christian Epting, 8 a.m. Jan. 15, property valued at $1,750.

• 1602 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Stuart Greenfield, 7 p.m. Jan. 16, property value unknown.

• 11701 Mara Lynn Rd., residence, Felicia Robinson, 8 a.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $1,800.

• 11401 Mesa Dr., residence, Brittney Sebastian, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 19, property valued at $5,187.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2706 E. Washington Ave., residence, Randall Bradley, 9:05 a.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $1,089.

• 404 W. 21st St., residence, Kenny Boykins, 10 a.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $2,600.

• 1916 W. 13th St., residence, Lillian Agee, 7 a.m. Jan. 18, property value unknown.

• 128 College Park Circle, residence, Percy Williams, 4 p.m. Jan. 18, property valued at $1,420.

• 1612 N. Magnolia St., residence, Fredrick Williams, 8 a.m. Jan. 19, property valued at $1,550.

72116

• 5021 Warden Rd., business, unknown, 3:29 a.m. Jan. 17, cash valued at $300.

• 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Bldg. 13 Apt. 1323, residence, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 17, cash totaling $70, property valued at $1,000.

• 3709 Idlewild Ave., residence, Michael Jansen, 9 a.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $100.

72117

• 4401 E. Broadway St, Apt. L10, residence, Cyril Uzuh, 11 a.m. Jan. 16, property valued at $650.

72118

• 2000 Parkway Dr., Bldg. 5 Apt. 544, residence, Maranda Fentry, 4 p.m. Jan. 17, property valued at $1,000.

• 5019 Allen St., residence, Raven Ford, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18, property valued at $2,239.

• 1 Martin Lane, residence, unknown, 11:23 a.m. Jan. 18, property value unknown.

• Allen St., residence, Jose Quintania, 7 a.m. Jan. 19, property valued at $1,000.

• 1505 W. 35th St., residence, Edwina Armstead, 3:58 p.m. Jan. 20, property valued at $1,096.

