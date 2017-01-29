Flames consume south Texas mosque

VICTORIA, Texas -- An early-morning fire Saturday destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago.

A clerk at a convenience store spotted smoke and flames billowing from the Islamic Center of Victoria around 2 a.m. and called the fire department.

"It's sad to stand there and watch it collapse down, and the fire was so huge," Shahid Hashmi, the Islamic center's president, said. "It looks completely destroyed."

Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler asked for help from the Texas Fire Marshal's Office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine what caused the blaze. Hashmi said authorities have told him it was too early to speculate.

"We don't have any lead or information as to what started the fire and what happened," the center director said.

No injuries were reported. It took about four hours to extinguish the blaze.

The Victoria Advocate on Saturday reported that in July 2013, a man admitted to painting "H8," a computer shorthand for hate, on the outside of the building.

Puerto Rico's fiscal plan date set back

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A federal control board has given Puerto Rico's government more time to figure out how to confront its financial crisis.

Saturday's action gives the territorial government a little more time to negotiate with creditors and stave off possible lawsuits. The deadline for presenting a fiscal plan moves to Feb. 28 instead of Jan. 15. And the moratorium on lawsuits now extends to May 31 instead of Feb. 15.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said in a statement that the measure shows the government is "acting in a correct, transparent and responsible way."

Congress created the board last year to oversee efforts to overcome an estimated $70 billion debt that has expanded during a decadelong recession. The board has said Puerto Rico should raise revenue and cut costs.

2 charged in ticket-firm Ponzi schemes

NEW YORK -- Two men were charged Friday with roles in Ponzi schemes that cheated wealthy people, including some who believed they were investing in ticket businesses for popular shows like an Adele concert and Broadway's Hamilton.

Joseph Meli, 42, of Manhattan and Steven Simmons, 48, of Wilton, Conn., were arrested on charges alleging they enticed wealthy individuals to make multimillion-dollar investments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a civil complaint that the Ponzi schemes led people in 13 states to invest $81 million. Meli's scheme included investments in businesses that would buy large blocks of tickets for major concerts and musicals, authorities said.

The commission said at least $51 million of the $81 million was diverted to pay off other investors or for personal expenses of co-conspirators. Simmons was not charged in the civil complaint, but both men were charged with conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud.

They were each freed on $1 million bail as U.S. Magistrate Judge James Francis IV rejected a prosecutor's request that they be held without bail.

According to a criminal complaint, the fraud stretched from November 2015 through this month and the Ponzi schemes developed as investors demanded their money.

'Safe injection' sites open in Seattle

Officials in Seattle on Friday approved the nation's first "safe-injection" sites for users of heroin and other illegal drugs, calling the move a drastic but necessary response to an epidemic of addiction that is claiming tens of thousands of lives each year.

The sites -- which offer addicts clean needles, medical supervision and quick access to drugs that reverse the effects of an overdose -- have long been popular in Europe. Now, with the U.S. death toll rising, the idea is gaining traction in a number of U.S. cities, including Boston and New York.

While opponents say the sites promote illegal drug use, supporters say they can keep people alive and steer them toward treatment. They compare supervised injection facilities to the needle exchanges that became popular in the 1980s and 1990s as a way to stanch the spread of HIV and hepatitis C among intravenous drug users.

"These sites save lives and that is our goal in Seattle/King County," Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 33,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2015. In 2015, the number of heroin deaths nationwide surpassed the number of deaths from gun homicides.

