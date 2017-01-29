Clark County Humane Society’s program a win-win for children, cat

Kids and kittens — it’s hard to imagine anything cuter, unless it’s kids reading to kittens.

The Cat Tales program at the Humane Society of Clark County in Arkadelphia is in full swing. Children are given a nonjudgmental atmosphere to practice their reading skills, and the cats have the opportunity to acclimate themselves to human behavior, said Amanda Malcom-Bell, executive director.

It’s a popular program around the country, she noted.

“A friend mentioned it to me, and I thought it would be a great idea. We hope to help children feel more comfortable reading aloud, and at the same time, they are socializing the cats. It is a win-win situation for everyone involved.”

Malcom-Bell started working full time at the organization last summer after being a volunteer.

“I have always had a love for animals,” she said.

Before the humane society, Malcom-Bell worked for the Arkansas Forestry Commission. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in natural resources. She also teaches adult education in the evening at the College of the Ouachitas’ satellite campus in Gurdon. She helps all students with math and writing, with focus on the English as a Second Language students.

Malcom-Bell has always been surrounded by animals of all kinds, she said.

“I am not sure what my first animal memory would be. I just know that there has always been an inner need for me to be around and help animals.”

Her cousin, 9-year-old Jude Manning, was the first volunteer to read to the cats.

“When my cousin Amanda started working up here, I knew I would come up here and start helping with the animals,” he said in a promotional video. As he sat and read his book, the cats stood around, pawing a little at the book, in attention.

A future goal of Cat Tales is to expand the program to include school groups. Right now, children can come to the shelter as they choose, Malcom-Bell said.

“I would love to see classes of kids get to enjoy an occasional field trip to the shelter to read with the cats. We are currently planning the construction of a special one-on-one room. This will be an awesome place for the kids to read, and also for potential adopters to spend quality time with a new pet.”

As of last Wednesday, Malcom-Bell said, the shelter housed 81 cats and 46 dogs.

“We try to stay under 120 animals total, but we rarely are able to do that,” she said. “Who do you turn away? That is the hardest decision. Most of the people who work here are volunteers, and we are funded by donations and grants, so we have to try to keep a manageable number of animals. But that is easier said than done.”

Low-cost spay/neuter vouchers are available to the public through All Creatures Animal Clinic in Hot Springs, Malcom-Bell noted. Her organization has given more than 150 of these vouchers to community residents.

Each day, Malcom-Bell is met with different problems and rewards, she said. She stays motivated by experiencing unloved, homeless animals finding permanent homes.

“Every time that you know you have helped mediate the love between a family and a homeless pet, it makes all of the hard days worth the work,” she said.

Volunteers are welcome to show up during working hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“There’s no need to call or schedule; just swing by anytime,” Malcom-Bell said, noting that the humane society is fortunate to be located in a town with two colleges.

“We have a steady flow of students who come by between and after classes. Sometimes they even adopt a dog for a day, and sometimes they just need some kitten therapy after a stressful test. All are welcome. I want people to feel comfortable just coming by to see the animals and hang out for a bit.”