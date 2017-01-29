Cold-shooting Jayhawks warm up, drop Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Frank Mason III scored 21 points, Josh Jackson had 20 points and a pair of big three-pointers, and No. 2 Kansas rallied past No. 4 Kentucky 79-73 on Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The challenge's marquee matchup between college basketball's two winningest programs ended with the Jayhawks earning their second consecutive victory over the Wildcats. Three-point shooting was critical for Kansas (19-2) as it shook off an 0 of 8 first half to make 5 of 11 after halftime, with Jackson's consecutive threes starting things off for the Jayhawks. They shot 59 percent in the second half.

Mason had 13 second-half points and Landen Lucas contributed 13 points -- including a layup with 4:41 remaining for a 69-59 lead -- and 5 rebounds before fouling out. Jackson also had 10 rebounds.

Malik Monk and Derek Willis each had 18 points for Kentucky (17-4), which dropped its second consecutive game.

The Wildcats' ragged stretch just before halftime resulted in 10 turnovers, and their problems continued in the second half. They gave the Jayhawks all kinds of opportunities that not even 40 percent three-point shooting could overcome.

The Wildcats don't lose often at Rupp Arena, but they now have two home defeats this season, both in marquee games against ranked teams -- they lost to now-No. 8 UCLA in December.

Unfazed by first-half perimeter woes, the Jayhawks made their first three attempts from long range to change the momentum of Saturday's game. They also forced 17 turnovers for 21 points.

Devonte' Graham had 12 points, and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk provided a big lift in place of suspended forward Carlton Bragg, scoring eight points. This was Kansas' first game since Coach Bill Self acknowledged Thursday that police are investigating an alleged rape at the team's dormitory.

In other Big 12/SEC Challenge games Saturday, Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, Johnathan Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil each added 16 and No. 5 Baylor rallied to beat Mississippi 78-75. Baylor (20-1) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half to win its fifth consecutive game. Lecomte hit a decisive three-pointer with 23 seconds left that made it 78-72 and sent many of the Ole Miss fans to the exits. ... Jevon Carter had 19 points to lead No. 18 West Virginia (17-4) over Texas A&M 81-77. Admon Gilder led the Aggies (11-9) with 24 points. ... Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 20 points to help No. 25 Florida beat Oklahoma 84-52. Canyon Barry scored 15 points and Devin Robinson had 13 for the Gators (16-5). Rashard Odomes scored 13 points for the Sooners (8-12). ... Zach Smith led Texas Tech with 25 points as the Red Raiders downed LSU 77-64. Aaron Ross (Little Rock Parkview) and Niem Stevenson each chipped in 15 points for the Red Raiders (15-6). Antonio Blakeney led LSU (9-11) with 23 points. ... Grant Williams scored 17 points as Tennessee defeated Kansas State 70-58. Jordan Bowden had 13 points and Robert Hubbs III added 10 for the Vols (12-9). Barry Brown scored 17 points for Kansas State (15-6). ... Yante Maten scored 21 points and J.J. Frazier overcame poor first-half shooting with 14 to lead Georgia (13-8) to a 59-57 victory over Texas. Andrew Jones led the Longhorns (8-13) with 16 points. ... Luke Kornet scored 21 points, and Vanderbilt (10-11) stopped a skid by holding off Iowa State 84-78. Monte Morris led Iowa State (13-7) with 25 points before fouling out. ... Freshman Austin Wiley scored a season-high 25 points and Auburn beat TCU 88-80. Mustapha Heron had 17 points for the Tigers (14-7). Vladimir Brodziansky had 19 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs (14-7).

