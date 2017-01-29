Small gains add up large for Arkansas men's team

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas men's track and field team had difficulty winning events Saturday, so the Razorbacks did the next best thing.

Arkansas compiled points in a number of events to capture the Razorback Invitational team title in the Randal Tyson Track Center. The Razorbacks finished the meet with 99.5 points to 85 for second-place Texas A&M, followed by Florida with 72 and Georgia with 67.

"We're a team program, and that's how we operate," Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said. "Our wins will come. We're in a heavy training stage right now. Historically, this isn't a breakout meet. It's usually in a couple of weeks as we approach the SEC meet, and that's how we're set up to put this season together.

"Time will tell. You'll see a few more wins before the season's over. We have some talented kids. We're young, very young, and that's one reason why you didn't see a lot of wins."

The Razorbacks picked up 12 points from Andrew Ronoh, Kyle Levermore and Frankline Tonui with a 3-4-5 finish in the 3,000 meters, then grabbed 10 more when Davon Anderson and Larry Donald took second and seventh in the 60 hurdles. Kenzo Cotton and Roy Ejiakuekwu added 12 more with a second- and fifth-place finish in the 60 meters.

Derek Jacobus, Gabe Moore, Brad Culp and Lane Austell finished fourth through seventh, respectively, in the heptathlon. That gave the Razorbacks the points to move into the lead, then Jack Bruce and Ethan Moehn added 13 points with their second and fourth finish, respectively, in the mile.

"It was a combined effort, with everybody helping out," Bucknam said. "We like to be able to win a couple of different ways. You didn't see our conference lineup, even though it was a pre-SEC championship.

"We didn't show all our cards. We have a few more we can play."

The short-handed Arkansas women's team fell short, settling for third place. With several athletes held out for various reasons, the Razorbacks scored 75 points as LSU took first with 84.3 points and Southern Cal had 80.

"Whenever you bring 11 of the SEC schools together, then add USC and Oklahoma State, those firsts are hard to come by," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said. "Then you put in the perspective that we didn't load our events ... we came in with about 80 percent of our firepower.

"I'm really pleased with what we were able to accomplish with that group. I'm not sure why we keep team scores because it's not relevant. We're not running all the NCAA events, and this is way too early in the second to keep up scores."

Arkansas had 44 of its points after Friday's events and grabbed 11 more when Regan Ward took second and Abby Gray finished sixth in the 3,000. The Razorbacks' 1,600 relay team finished fourth in 3 minutes, 33.39 seconds, while Maddy Reed had fourth in the mile (4:44.82). Kiara Parker had fifth in the 60 (7.41).

The Arkansas women distance runners will compete next week in the Armory Invitational in New York. The men return to action Feb. 10-11 when they split up for two meets -- the Tyson Invitational and the Iowa State Classic.

