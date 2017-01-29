COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Jan. 29

Faulkner County Library Annual Service Fair

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library invites community members and service providers to its annual Service Fair from 1-4 p.m. The event offers an opportunity to connect with community members; for organizations to recruit volunteers and new members; and to reach out to people in need. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

Jan. 31

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise software users at Arkansas Tech University. QuickBooks for Beginners, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, is for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using QuickBooks desktop software. QuickBooks Day-to-Day Basics, from 1-4:30 p.m., includes working with invoices, payments, bills, inventory and reports. Computers are provided during each interactive session. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by Monday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Feb. 1

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — A First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Monday.

Toddler Story Time

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will resume its Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday with stories, fun and special crafts aimed at toddlers. Story time will then continue at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Feb. 3

Maumelle Newcomers Club Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. at the Maumelle Community Center. The club is a social, charitable and educational organization designed to provide a way for women in Maumelle to meet others and gather for various activities of their choice. For more information, call Barb Spahr at (501) 766-4664.

Feb. 4

Youth Spirit Clinic

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will host a youth spirit clinic for children ages 5-12 from 9 a.m.to noon in Room 112 of the Hull Physical Education Building, 1301 N. El Paso Ave. Participants will learn about cheerleading and dance from members of the Arkansas Tech spirit squads and prepare a routine to perform at halftime of the Arkansas Tech women’s basketball game against Oklahoma Baptist University at 1 p.m. that day. The cost for the clinic is $30. To register, visit www.atu.edu/spirit/youthclinic.php. For more information, call (479) 968-0276 or email spiritsquads@atu.edu.

The McKameys Concert

CONWAY — The McKameys will give a concert at 7 p.m. at Oak Bowery Baptist Church, 889 Otto Road; go 6 miles east of Conway on Arkansas 286. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call Brother Matt Corkran at (501) 336-6133 or Loyd Kelley at (501) 514-5670.

ONGOING

Conway County Library Bookmobile

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., now has its bookmobile running routes with a restocked collection on board. For the bookmobile’s schedule, visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

Pope County Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is March 20. For more information or to request an application, call the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Conway Women’s Chorus Open Rehearsals

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will have open rehearsals for the spring semester at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 7 and 14 at the Faulkner Academy of Arts, 2201 Washington Ave. New members are welcome. “We are starting our second historical project — Women in World War I,” said Joan Hannah, director of the academy and the chorus. “Performances of this ensemble, which is optional for chorus members, will begin in March.” For more information, call (501) 339-7401 or visit faulkneracademyofarts.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Valentine’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a Valentine’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — The sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge to support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

Chocolate Lovers Delight

CLINTON — Van Buren County Friends of the Library Inc. will host a Chocolate Lovers Delight from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Van Buren County Public Library, 289 Factory Road. For a $5 donation, attendees can create a sampler box of chocolate candy. Items for a fundraising raffle include a large teddy bear, a $25 flower certificate and a giant box of chocolate candy. The drawing for the flower certificate will be Feb. 9, with the other drawings Feb. 13. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. For more information, call the library at (501) 745-2100.

Youth Advocates Resource Network Event

MAYFLOWER — The Youth Advocates Resource Network, or YARN, will sponsor Roots: A Time in History — The Beginning and the Now, a special event celebrating the history of the black race, at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Arkansas 365 S. Special guests will be the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vesper Choir, directed by Michael J. Bates, and Sidney Hopson, known as the ABC girl, who will recite Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Saint Patrick’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a Saint Patrick’s Day Craft session for kids at 10 a.m. March 11. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Mardi Gras Party for Teens

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will present a special Mardi Gras Party just for teens at 1 p.m. March 11. Plenty of Mardi Gras-themed foods will be available, along with colorful beads. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

