Dead in the 'Water

STILLWATER, Okla. -- There was no comeback on the road for Arkansas on Saturday.

The deficit was too big and Oklahoma State was too good.

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 12-point lead less than five minutes into the game and kept pouring it on. The Cowboys pounded the Razorbacks 99-71 before a sellout crowd of 13,611 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The game was part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, but the Razorbacks (16-5) weren't able to offer much of a threat to the Cowboys (13-8).

There was no carryover for the Razorbacks from their 71-70 victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night when they rallied from down 15 points with less than six minutes left. Arkansas also had to overcome a 13-point deficit to win at Tennessee 82-78 and a 12-point deficit to win 62-60 at Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks never led Saturday as Oklahoma State took a 14-2 lead at the 15:20 mark of the first half -- including two three-point baskets by senior guard Phil Forte -- and stayed in control the rest of the game.

Arkansas didn't pull closer than eight points in the final 35 minutes and trailed 59-33 at halftime.

"Congratulations to Oklahoma State," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. "I thought they played an outstanding game.

"There was a lot of emotion going on in the building today, and I thought they rode that. Most games it goes for a while and then you go play basketball. But I thought today they rode it throughout.

"It seemed like every time they had an open shot they made it, and they got to the free-throw line an awful lot."

The Cowboys shot 50 percent from the field (33 of 66), hit 9 of 20 three-pointers and made 24 of 29 free throws.

"They just outplayed us," Anderson said. "I thought we'd have a much better performance, but when you go on the road, you've got to make shots. We didn't make shots early on."

After the Razorbacks scored on 13 of their final 14 possessions at Vanderbilt, they scored on one of their first eight possessions -- a dunk by Jaylen Barford -- at Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys scored on 14 of their first 21 possessions to take a 31-17 lead with 9:27 left in the first half.

"We didn't get stops," Anderson said. "We scored 71 points the other night and won a game. Now we come here and score 71 and we get our heads ... well, we got beat pretty good."

Barford said he was hopeful Arkansas could get back into the game in the second half, but the Razorbacks didn't pull closer than 21 points and trailed by as many as 30 at 66-36 with 17:39 left.

"I just knew we were going to come back, at least cut it to 10 by 12 minutes and we would be all right and win the game," said Barford, who led Arkansas with a season-high 21 points. "But it just didn't happen like that. It just kept going and going, and we couldn't get over the hump."

Oklahoma State sophomore point guard Jawun Evans started the rout with a driving basket 17 seconds into the game and finished with 16 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds with 1 turnover.

"Jawun Evans I thought maybe played one of his best games of the year, just from controlling the game," Oklahoma State Coach Brad Underwood said. "You look at his line ... what a line."

Cowboys junior forward Jeffrey Carroll had 20 points and 7 rebounds, and Forte had 18 points and 6 assists.

The Razorbacks shot 41.4 percent (24 of 58) from the field, including 40 percent (12 of 30) in the first half.

"Transition helped us, because we got stops," Underwood said. "We didn't have to face their press, because we didn't have to get it out of the net.

"We've been pretty successful with tempo. We got some easy baskets."

It was Oklahoma State's second sellout of the season along with a 92-75 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 opener. The Cowboys gave their fans plenty to cheer about as they hit their first three shots to go ahead 7-0 and prompt Anderson to call a timeout 1:28 into the game.

"That definitely makes a difference when other teams come in here and we feed off our fans' energy and make runs like we did in the first half," Forte said. "That was a special moment.

"I think that's the most electric Gallagher-Iba's been this year. We realized that we didn't play too well early at home, so that's something we were trying to fix."

Senior guard Dusty Hannahs scored 13 points for the Razorbacks. Junior guard Anton Beard had 11 points, senior center Moses Kingsley had 10 and junior forward Dustin Thomas 9.

"I thought our guys battled, battled, trying to get back up hill, but you expend a lot of energy," Anderson said. "No matter who I brought in there, we couldn't get it going."

Anderson was asked whether the energy the Razorbacks spent coming back at Vanderbilt affected their start Saturday.

"There might be some truth to that," Anderson said. "I don't know. We had a ballgame here, knowing it was going to be a tough ballgame.

"I expect us to show up with a sense of urgency, and I just didn't see it. It seemed like we were a half-step slow, so maybe that had something to do with it. But we've got to learn from it. That's the key."

Oklahoma State won its third consecutive game, including victories at Texas Tech and at home over TCU. Arkansas' winning streak was snapped at four games.

"They had a tough schedule to start off," Anderson said. "I've seen some of their games and it seems like they're starting to find their stride."

The Razorbacks resume SEC play against Alabama on Wednesday in Walton Arena.

"This won't affect our confidence at all," Barford said. "It's just going to keep pushing us more."

Sports on 01/29/2017