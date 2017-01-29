Files on George III posted for all to see

LONDON -- A cache of historical documents from Britain's royal archives detailing the reign of King George III was being put online Saturday as part of the royal family's effort to rehabilitate the legacy of the monarch widely regarded as having been insane.

The monarch -- America's last king -- is often referred to as "mad King George." He was Britain's longest-reigning king, ruling from 1760-1820. He suffered from a rare inherited blood disorder, porphyria, which comes with symptoms including insomnia, high blood pressure, sensitivity to sunlight and confusion, which during George's lifetime were seen as signs of insanity.

The portal goes online with the endorsement of Queen Elizabeth II, as part of a five-year project to digitize 350,000 documents in the archives' collection of Georgian papers.

One of the key documents is a handwritten draft letter of abdication that the king wrote in 1783.

So far only 15 percent of the Georgian collection has been published. By 2020, the archives plan to publish the entire collection at www.royalcollection.org.uk/georgianpapers.

A Section on 01/29/2017