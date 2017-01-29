Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, January 29, 2017, 5:30 a.m.

Files on George III posted for all to see

By LYNNE O'DONNELL The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:59 a.m.

A handout from Britain's Royal Archive image released on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017, shows a page from a draft abdication letter written in March 1783 said to be by the hand of Britain's King George III. An enormous cache of historical documents from Britain's royal archives detailing the life and reign of King George III is set to go online as part of the British royal family's ongoing effort to rehabilitate the legacy of the monarch widely regarded as having been insane. The monarch was America's last king and is often referred to as &quot;Mad King George.&quot; (Royal Archives / &#xa9; Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2017 via AP)

LONDON -- A cache of historical documents from Britain's royal archives detailing the reign of King George III was being put online Saturday as part of the royal family's effort to rehabilitate the legacy of the monarch widely regarded as having been insane.

The monarch -- America's last king -- is often referred to as "mad King George." He was Britain's longest-reigning king, ruling from 1760-1820. He suffered from a rare inherited blood disorder, porphyria, which comes with symptoms including insomnia, high blood pressure, sensitivity to sunlight and confusion, which during George's lifetime were seen as signs of insanity.

The portal goes online with the endorsement of Queen Elizabeth II, as part of a five-year project to digitize 350,000 documents in the archives' collection of Georgian papers.

One of the key documents is a handwritten draft letter of abdication that the king wrote in 1783.

So far only 15 percent of the Georgian collection has been published. By 2020, the archives plan to publish the entire collection at www.royalcollection.org.uk/georgianpapers.

A Section on 01/29/2017

Print Headline: Files on George III posted for all to see

