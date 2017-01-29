Georgia Tech takes down Notre Dame in final second

ATLANTA -- Josh Okogie made a fast-break layup as time expired, Tadric Jackson had a career-high 25 points and Georgia Tech earned another surprising victory over a ranked opponent, beating No. 14 Notre Dame 62-60 on Saturday.

The inexperienced Yellow Jackets (13-8, 5-4 ACC), in their first year under Coach Josh Pastner, already had victories over two Top 10 opponents before taking down the Fighting Irish (17-5, 6-3).

Notre Dame's Matt Farrell went up for a short jumper but missed off the rim with 7 seconds remaining. Jackson grabbed the rebound, tossed the ball upcourt to a streaking Okogie, and McCamish Pavilion erupted in cheers.

Ben Lammers, the only player on either team to play the entire game, had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

V.J. Beachem finished with 23 points and hit a three-pointer that made it 60-60 with 2:45 remaining. He and Farrell both missed threes in the closing minutes.

Bonzie Colson had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Irish.

In other games involving ACC men's teams Saturday, Andrew White scored 24 points, John Gillon had 21 points and matched his career high with 11 assists, and Syracuse upset No. 6 Florida State (18-4, 6-3) 82-72. Syracuse (13-9, 5-4) won its second consecutive close game and gained its first victory over a ranked team. ... Freshman Bruce Brown needed only 11 shots to score a career-high 30 points, and Miami (14-6, 4-4) deployed a swarming zone defense to upset No. 9 North Carolina (19-4, 7-2) 77-62, ending their seven-game winning streak. ... Luke Kennard hit a three-pointer with 6.6 seconds left and No. 17 Duke rallied to beat Wake Forest 85-83. Kennard finished with 34 points -- one shy of his career high -- for the Blue Devils (16-5, 4-4). Bryant Crawford scored a career-high 26 points for Wake Forest (12-9, 3-6). ... Jaron Blossomgame scored 25 points, Shelton Mitchell added 12 and Clemson (12-8, 2-6) snapped a six-game losing streak with a 67-60 victory over Pittsburgh. Jamel Artis and Cameron Johnson led Pitt (12-9, 1-7) with 16 points each.

BIG TEN

Badgers hold on

NEW YORK -- Ethan Happ scored seven of his career-high 32 points in overtime and No. 15 Wisconsin overcame offensive struggles to beat Rutgers 61-54 at Madison Square Garden.

"It's always special to play in MSG but once you get going it turns into a basketball game," the sophomore forward said. "But when you get a curtain call in Madison Square Garden you're not going to turn it down."

Happ was the only player for the Badgers (18-3, 7-1 Big Ten) to shoot above 50 percent (12 for 18) and the team finished at 33.3 percent for the game (20 for 60) including 3 for 23 from three-point range.

Corey Sanders had 15 points for the Scarlet Knights (12-10, 1-8), who lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Wisconsin struggled with its shooting but the Badgers made six of their seven shots in overtime.

"We had to find other ways to win besides scoring," Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said. "The maturity of this group was evident. They didn't panic in the huddles. Credit our guys for the way they gutted it out defensively."

They took the lead for good on a reverse by Happ on which he was fouled. He missed the free throw but corralled it and laid it in for a 51-48 lead with 2:42 to play.

In other games involving Big Ten men's teams Saturday, Justin Jackson had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, making all five of his three-point attempts, and No. 22 Maryland beat Minnesota 85-78. Kevin Huerter finished with 19 points for the Terrapins (19-2, 7-1). Akeem Springs led the Gophers (15-7, 3-6) with a season-high 23 points. ... Shep Garner scored 18 points, Payton Banks added 17 and Penn State beat Illinois 71-67. Tony Carr and Mike Watkins chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Penn State (12-10, 4-5). Malcolm Hill led Illinois (13-9, 3-6) with 19 points. ... Brady Ellingson came off the bench to score 17 points and Iowa pounded Ohio State 85-72, snapping a three-game losing streak. Reserve freshman Ryan Kriener had 14 for the Hawkeyes (12-10, 4-5). Jae'Sean Tate scored 17 to lead the Buckeyes (13-9, 3-6).

PACIFIC-12

Oregon upset

BOULDER, Colo. -- Derrick White scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, keying Colorado's 74-65 upset of No. 10 Oregon that snapped the Ducks' 17-game winning streak.

Xavier Johnson added 13 points as the Buffaloes (12-10, 2-7) kept the Ducks winless in seven trips all-time in Boulder.

Payton Pritchard's 19 points led the Ducks (19-3, 8-1), who lost for the first time since Nov. 21 against Georgetown.

White had two three-pointers early in the second half that put the Buffaloes ahead 45-39 while Colorado's stifling defense was keeping the Ducks out of rhythm at the other end of the court. And he had a three-pointer, a three-point play and two free throws in an 11-1 run that gave Colorado a 64-52 lead.

The Buffaloes are the third team to top 70 points against the Oregon this season.

The Ducks trailed 35-34 at halftime, just the fourth time they've trailed at the break this season. The other times came in November, in losses to Baylor and Georgetown and in an overtime victory against Boise State.

BIG EAST

Creighton rolls

OMAHA, Neb. -- Khyri Thomas scored 18 points, Marcus Foster added 15 and Justin Patton had 14 to lead No. 16 Creighton to an 83-66 victory over DePaul.

The Bluejays (19-3, 6-3) won for the first time in three games since losing star point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.

Billy Garrett Jr. scored 18 points and Brandon Cyrus had 12 for the Blue Demons (8-13, 1-7).

The Blue Demons, playing only their second game in 12-day span, started 1 for 14 from the field. Starters Eli Cain, Tre'Darius McCallum and Garrett each committed three fouls in the first half.

Creighton led by 21 in the first half, but the Blue Demons got to 44-29 at half and were within 46-37 on a Garrett three-pointer early in the second half.

In another game involving Big East men's teams Saturday, Kyron Cartwright scored all 18 of his points in the second half and Providence won its first ever game at Marquette 79-78. Jalen Lindsey added 14 points and Emmitt Holt 13 for Providence (14-9, 4-6). Andrew Rowsey led Marquette (14-7, 5-4) with 23 points. ... L.J. Peak scored 22 points and Jessie Govan beat the shot clock with a key three-pointer with 1:03 left, helping Georgetown top No. 11 Butler 85-81. Govan and Rodney Pryor each finished with 20 points for the Hoyas (12-10, 3-6). Kelan Martin scored 22 points for Butler (18-4, 7-3).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

Tulsa prevails

TULSA -- Pat Birt scored 19 points, Corey Henderson Jr. added 14 and each hit three three-pointers in Tulsa's 77-66 victory over Central Florida.

Jaleel Wheeler had a steal near midcourt and was fouled on a fast-break layup with 5:05 left. He hit the free throw to give Tulsa a 60-58 lead and the Golden Hurricane went 3 of 4 on free throws on their next two possessions to cap a 12-1 run for a 63-58 lead.

Central Florida went nearly seven minutes without a field goal in the second half. B.J. Taylor hit a three at the 7:57 mark for a 55-51 lead and he made the Knights' next basket with 59 seconds left.

Junior Etou added 12 points for Tulsa (12-8, 6-2) and Wheeler finished with nine points.

Taylor scored 23 points for UCF (14-7, 5-4), which lost its third consecutive. Matt Williams added 12 points and A.J. Davis had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

In other games involving AAC men's teams Saturday, K.J. Lawson had 12 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, and Memphis pulled away early in the second half to beat East Carolina 57-50. Jimario Rivers scored 15 points to lead Memphis (16-6, 6-3). Kentrell Barkley and Jeremy Sheppard scored 13 points apiece to lead East Carolina (10-12, 2-7). ... Kentan Facey scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Connecticut to a 78-68 come-from-behind victory over Tulane. Amida Brimah added 18 points for UConn (10-11, 5-4). Melvin Frazier had 14 points to lead five players in double figures for Tulane (4-17, 1-8). ... Rob Gray had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Damyean Dotson added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Temple 79-66. Gray made all four of his free throws in the final 1:30 to help the Cougars (14-7, 5-4). The Owls (11-10, 2-6) missed all four of their shots in the same time span.

