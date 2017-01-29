Hogs offer big-time QB with ties

Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell has received a scholarship offer from Arkansas.

He called Coach Bret Bielema on Saturday morning and was told about the offer. He has plans to visit Fayetteville in the near future.

Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds of St. Pius X in Houston has 16 other scholarship offers from schools such as LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia, Houston and Northwestern.

His ties to Arkansas run deep. His grandfather, Jim Price, was a linebacker for the Hogs' 1964 national championship team. His mother, Julie, graduated from Arkansas in 1990 and his father, Chris, earned his master's degree from Arkansas in 1994.

He visited Fayetteville with his father for a spring practice last year.

"I am really excited to get back on campus and talk with the coaches and see all they have to offer," Gunnell said. "My family is extremely happy, too."

Arkansas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos visited Gunnell on Nov. 30 to watch him work out and again Wednesday to watch him play basketball.

He completed 271 of 387 passes for 4,973 yards and 65 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions this season. He also rushed 54 times for 389 yards and 5 touchdowns.

While most sophomore prospects don't receive a lot of national publicity, ESPN national recruiting coordinator Craig Haubert is aware of Gunnell.

"He's really been one of the hot names so far on the recruiting trail, especially in that class," Haubert said. "You're seeing his offer list kind of expand."

Haubert sees Gunnell as a natural fit for Arkansas' pro-style offense.

"If you were to label him in the position designation as far as dual threat or pocket passer, he's a pocket passer," Haubert said. "If you were to project where he would fit best it would be more of a pro-style-type scheme. I think with some of the quarterbacks [the Razorbacks] have and what they have recruited, he certainly fits that mold."

As a freshman, he completed 98 of 149 passes for 1,447 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 309 yards and 7 touchdowns on 50 carries.

Gunnell is regarded as one of the top three quarterbacks in the Class of 2019.

He also has grandparents and an uncle living in Arkansas, while an older brother, Nelson, is a defensive assistant coach at Central Arkansas.

Signing a high-profile quarterback such as Gunnell attracts other prospects to a program.

"Obviously, if they're one of a high profile, others at the skill positions or even defensive players, the quarterback can be that pull for other prospects," Haubert said.

Anderson woos lineman

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson has been in constant contact with junior offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap since offering him a scholarship in September.

Dunlap, 6-5, 350 pounds of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has 41 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Michigan and others.

Anderson discussed the program.

"He said the O-line is treated like royalty, the fans love them, and the school and campus are amazing," Dunlap said.

Dunlap was shocked to hear the Razorbacks offensive linemen fly first class on road trips.

"That's amazing. The big boys gotta be comfortable, and that's definitely the way to do it," Dunlap said.

ESPN rates Dunlap the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 161 overall prospect. He said he hopes to visit Fayetteville this summer.

Dunlap said Anderson doesn't mince words.

"He's a great coach and puts everything up front and I like that," Dunlap said. "He wants me to come to Arkansas."

He carries a 3.17 grade-point average and wants to major in marine biology.

DL snubs Hogs

Defensive lineman Troy James rescinded his commitment to Arkansas on Friday. He committed to Oklahoma on Saturday after taking a midweek visit to Norman.

James, 6-3, 276 pounds of Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy chose the Hogs over about 20 scholarship offers Nov. 14. Oklahoma is the third school to which he has made a commitment. He committed to Kansas in June and reopened his recruiting in October before committing to Arkansas.

